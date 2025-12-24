CalendarSections

United States Unemployment Rate

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Labor
High 4.6% 4.3%
4.4%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
4.8%
4.6%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Unemployment Rate is a percentage of unemployed residents in relation to the total civilian labor force. In the indicator calculation, the person who has been actively seeking job during the past four weeks and cannot start working right now is defined as unemployed. Such a person is included in the unemployment rate regardless of whether this person is receiving unemployment benefits.

Unemployment statistics data is collected by interviewing approximately 110,000 people (60,000 households) across the nation. Individuals under 16, those serving in the armed forces, persons in correctional facilities and psychiatric hospitals are excluded from the survey.

This indicator (also called U3) is the most commonly used rate for assessing the state of the US labor market. But this is not the only indicator of unemployment available. For example, its difference from U6 is that individuals employed part-time or temporarily due to economic reasons are not included in the statistics and are considered employed according to U3. Also the indicator does not take into account people who wish to work but cannot due to different reasons (such as disability and others) and those who have become discouraged after seeking job and no longer seek employment. So, U3 is often criticized for showing a very optimistic picture of the labor market.

The unemployment rate is one of the key indicators of the country's economic development. It is not a predictive indicator. Its growth or decline is a result of changes in the economic situation.

Decrease of unemployment is seen as positive for dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
4.6%
4.3%
4.4%
Sep 2025
4.4%
4.2%
4.3%
Aug 2025
4.3%
4.1%
4.2%
Jul 2025
4.2%
4.0%
4.1%
Jun 2025
4.1%
4.3%
4.2%
May 2025
4.2%
4.0%
4.2%
Apr 2025
4.2%
4.4%
4.2%
Mar 2025
4.2%
4.2%
4.1%
Feb 2025
4.1%
3.9%
4.0%
Jan 2025
4.0%
4.0%
4.1%
Dec 2024
4.1%
4.3%
4.2%
Nov 2024
4.2%
4.1%
4.1%
Oct 2024
4.1%
4.1%
4.1%
Sep 2024
4.1%
4.2%
4.2%
Aug 2024
4.2%
4.2%
4.3%
Jul 2024
4.3%
4.0%
4.1%
Jun 2024
4.1%
3.9%
4.0%
May 2024
4.0%
3.8%
3.9%
Apr 2024
3.9%
3.7%
3.8%
Mar 2024
3.8%
3.7%
3.9%
Feb 2024
3.9%
3.7%
3.7%
Jan 2024
3.7%
3.8%
3.7%
Dec 2023
3.7%
3.8%
3.7%
Nov 2023
3.7%
3.8%
3.9%
Oct 2023
3.9%
3.8%
3.8%
Sep 2023
3.8%
3.6%
3.8%
Aug 2023
3.8%
3.5%
3.5%
Jul 2023
3.5%
3.6%
3.6%
Jun 2023
3.6%
3.5%
3.7%
May 2023
3.7%
3.4%
3.4%
Apr 2023
3.4%
3.5%
3.5%
Mar 2023
3.5%
3.5%
3.6%
Feb 2023
3.6%
3.4%
3.4%
Jan 2023
3.4%
3.6%
3.5%
Dec 2022
3.5%
3.7%
3.6%
Nov 2022
3.7%
3.6%
3.7%
Oct 2022
3.7%
3.6%
3.5%
Sep 2022
3.5%
3.6%
3.7%
Aug 2022
3.7%
3.5%
3.5%
Jul 2022
3.5%
3.6%
3.6%
Jun 2022
3.6%
3.6%
3.6%
May 2022
3.6%
3.6%
3.6%
Apr 2022
3.6%
3.7%
3.6%
Mar 2022
3.6%
3.9%
3.8%
Feb 2022
3.8%
3.9%
4.0%
Jan 2022
4.0%
4.0%
3.9%
Dec 2021
3.9%
4.4%
4.2%
Nov 2021
4.2%
4.7%
4.6%
Oct 2021
4.6%
5.0%
4.8%
Sep 2021
4.8%
5.3%
5.2%
12345
