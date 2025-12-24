CalendarSections

United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) n.s.a.

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low 330.425
330.804
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
330.425
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated monthly and it reflects the price fluctuations of core goods and services from the consumer's perspective. Food and energy are excluded form CPI calculation due to their high volatility. Consumer Price Index is seen as an indicator of inflation dynamics.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) n.s.a." macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
330.425
330.804
Sep 2025
330.804
329.970
Aug 2025
329.970
328.980
Jul 2025
328.980
328.364
Jun 2025
328.364
327.509
May 2025
327.509
326.815
Apr 2025
326.815
325.933
Mar 2025
325.933
325.252
Feb 2025
325.252
323.842
Jan 2025
323.842
322.007
Dec 2024
322.007
321.947
Nov 2024
321.947
321.758
Oct 2024
321.758
321.109
Sep 2024
321.109
320.017
Aug 2024
320.017
319.214
Jul 2024
319.214
319.003
Jun 2024
319.003
318.629
May 2024
318.629
317.978
Apr 2024
317.978
317.088
Mar 2024
317.088
315.419
Feb 2024
315.419
313.623
Jan 2024
313.623
311.907
Dec 2023
311.907
311.606
Nov 2023
311.606
311.380
Oct 2023
311.380
310.817
Sep 2023
310.817
310.103
Aug 2023
310.103
309.402
Jul 2023
309.402
308.910
Jun 2023
308.910
308.096
May 2023
308.096
306.899
Apr 2023
306.899
305.476
Mar 2023
305.476
304.011
Feb 2023
304.011
301.962
Jan 2023
301.962
300.113
Dec 2022
300.113
299.600
Nov 2022
299.600
299.315
Oct 2022
299.315
298.442
Sep 2022
298.442
297.178
Aug 2022
297.178
295.646
Jul 2022
295.646
294.680
Jun 2022
294.680
292.506
May 2022
292.506
290.846
Apr 2022
290.846
289.305
Mar 2022
289.305
288.059
Feb 2022
288.059
285.996
Jan 2022
285.996
283.908
Dec 2021
283.908
282.754
Nov 2021
282.754
281.617
Oct 2021
281.617
279.884
Sep 2021
279.884
279.507
