Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators of Germany
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|0.0%
|3 Q 2025
|0.0%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|6.3%
|Nov 2025
|6.3%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|2.3%
|Nov 2025
|2.3%
|Monthly
|Current Account n.s.a.
|€14.8 B
|Oct 2025
|€15.8 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|€16.8 B
|Oct 2025
|€15.3 B
|Monthly
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.23 07:00, EUR, Import Price Index m/m, Actual: 0.5%, Forecast: 0.7%, Previous: 0.2%
2025.12.23 07:00, EUR, Import Price Index y/y, Actual: -1.9%, Forecast: -2.8%, Previous: -1.4%
2025.12.23 07:00, EUR, Export Price Index m/m, Actual: 0.2%, Forecast: -0.1%, Previous: 0.2%
2025.12.23 07:00, EUR, Export Price Index y/y, Actual: 0.3%, Forecast: 0.0%, Previous: 0.5%
2025.12.25 00:00, EUR, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, EUR, Saint Stephen's Day
Economic indicators
|Market
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|10-Year Bond Auction
|2.67%
|2.62%
|2-Year Note Auction
|2.05%
|1.98%
|30-Year Bond Auction
|3.26%
|3.17%
|5-Year Note Auction
|2.27%
|2.21%
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|0.0%
|3 Q 2025
|0.0%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|0.3%
|3 Q 2025
|0.3%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Unemployment
|2.973 M
|Nov 2025
|2.973 M
|Monthly
|Unemployment Change
|1 K
|Nov 2025
|-2 K
|Monthly
|Unemployment Rate
|6.3%
|Nov 2025
|6.3%
|Monthly
|Unemployment n.s.a.
|2.885 M
|Nov 2025
|2.911 M
|Monthly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI m/m
|-0.2%
|Nov 2025
|-0.2%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|2.3%
|Nov 2025
|2.3%
|Monthly
|Export Price Index m/m
|0.2%
|Nov 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Export Price Index y/y
|0.3%
|Nov 2025
|0.5%
|Monthly
|HICP m/m
|-0.5%
|Nov 2025
|-0.5%
|Monthly
|HICP y/y
|2.6%
|Nov 2025
|2.6%
|Monthly
|Import Price Index m/m
|0.5%
|Nov 2025
|0.2%
|Monthly
|Import Price Index y/y
|-1.9%
|Nov 2025
|-1.4%
|Monthly
|PPI m/m
|0.5%
|Nov 2025
|-0.3%
|Monthly
|PPI y/y
|1.9%
|Nov 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|Wholesale Price Index m/m
|0.3%
|Nov 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|Wholesale Price Index y/y
|1.5%
|Nov 2025
|1.1%
|Monthly
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Current Account n.s.a.
|€14.8 B
|Oct 2025
|€15.8 B
|Monthly
|Exports m/m
|0.1%
|Oct 2025
|1.5%
|Monthly
|Imports m/m
|-1.2%
|Oct 2025
|3.1%
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|€16.8 B
|Oct 2025
|€15.3 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance n.s.a.
|€17.3 B
|Oct 2025
|€17.3 B
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Factory Orders m/m
|1.5%
|Oct 2025
|2.0%
|Monthly
|Factory Orders y/y
|-0.7%
|Oct 2025
|-3.4%
|Monthly
|Ifo Business Climate
|87.6
|Dec 2025
|88.0
|Monthly
|Ifo Business Expectations
|89.7
|Dec 2025
|90.5
|Monthly
|Ifo Current Business Situation
|85.6
|Dec 2025
|85.6
|Monthly
|Industrial Production m/m
|1.8%
|Oct 2025
|1.1%
|Monthly
|Industrial Production y/y
|0.8%
|Oct 2025
|-1.4%
|Monthly
|New Car Registrations m/m
|0.2%
|Nov 2025
|6.2%
|Monthly
|New Car Registrations y/y
|2.5%
|Nov 2025
|7.8%
|Monthly
|S&P Global Composite PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|53.1
|Monthly
|S&P Global Construction PMI
|45.2
|Nov 2025
|42.8
|Monthly
|S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|48.2
|Monthly
|S&P Global Services PMI
|N/D
|Dec 2025
|53.1
|Monthly
|ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicator
|45.8
|Dec 2025
|Monthly
|ZEW Economic Situation
|-81.0
|Dec 2025
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GfK Consumer Climate
|N/D
|Jan 2026
|Monthly
|Retail Sales m/m
|0.3%
|Oct 2025
|-0.5%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales y/y
|0.8%
|Oct 2025
|1.4%
|Monthly