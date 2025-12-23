Economic Calendar and indicators of Germany

CalendarSections

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.0% 3 Q 2025 0.0% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 6.3% Nov 2025 6.3% Monthly
CPI y/y 2.3% Nov 2025 2.3% Monthly
Current Account n.s.a. €​14.8 B Oct 2025 €​15.8 B Monthly
Trade Balance €​16.8 B Oct 2025 €​15.3 B Monthly

2025.12.23 07:00, EUR, Import Price Index m/m, Actual: 0.5%, Forecast: 0.7%, Previous: 0.2%
2025.12.23 07:00, EUR, Import Price Index y/y, Actual: -1.9%, Forecast: -2.8%, Previous: -1.4%
2025.12.23 07:00, EUR, Export Price Index m/m, Actual: 0.2%, Forecast: -0.1%, Previous: 0.2%
2025.12.23 07:00, EUR, Export Price Index y/y, Actual: 0.3%, Forecast: 0.0%, Previous: 0.5%
2025.12.25 00:00, EUR, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, EUR, Saint Stephen's Day

Economic indicators

Market Last Reference Previous Frequency
10-Year Bond Auction 2.67% 2.62%
2-Year Note Auction 2.05% 1.98%
30-Year Bond Auction 3.26% 3.17%
5-Year Note Auction 2.27% 2.21%
GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 0.0% 3 Q 2025 0.0% Quarterly
GDP y/y 0.3% 3 Q 2025 0.3% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
Unemployment 2.973 M Nov 2025 2.973 M Monthly
Unemployment Change 1 K Nov 2025 -2 K Monthly
Unemployment Rate 6.3% Nov 2025 6.3% Monthly
Unemployment n.s.a. 2.885 M Nov 2025 2.911 M Monthly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI m/m -0.2% Nov 2025 -0.2% Monthly
CPI y/y 2.3% Nov 2025 2.3% Monthly
Export Price Index m/m 0.2% Nov 2025 0.2% Monthly
Export Price Index y/y 0.3% Nov 2025 0.5% Monthly
HICP m/m -0.5% Nov 2025 -0.5% Monthly
HICP y/y 2.6% Nov 2025 2.6% Monthly
Import Price Index m/m 0.5% Nov 2025 0.2% Monthly
Import Price Index y/y -1.9% Nov 2025 -1.4% Monthly
PPI m/m 0.5% Nov 2025 -0.3% Monthly
PPI y/y 1.9% Nov 2025 0.3% Monthly
Wholesale Price Index m/m 0.3% Nov 2025 0.3% Monthly
Wholesale Price Index y/y 1.5% Nov 2025 1.1% Monthly
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Current Account n.s.a. €​14.8 B Oct 2025 €​15.8 B Monthly
Exports m/m 0.1% Oct 2025 1.5% Monthly
Imports m/m -1.2% Oct 2025 3.1% Monthly
Trade Balance €​16.8 B Oct 2025 €​15.3 B Monthly
Trade Balance n.s.a. €​17.3 B Oct 2025 €​17.3 B Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
Factory Orders m/m 1.5% Oct 2025 2.0% Monthly
Factory Orders y/y -0.7% Oct 2025 -3.4% Monthly
Ifo Business Climate 87.6 Dec 2025 88.0 Monthly
Ifo Business Expectations 89.7 Dec 2025 90.5 Monthly
Ifo Current Business Situation 85.6 Dec 2025 85.6 Monthly
Industrial Production m/m 1.8% Oct 2025 1.1% Monthly
Industrial Production y/y 0.8% Oct 2025 -1.4% Monthly
New Car Registrations m/m 0.2% Nov 2025 6.2% Monthly
New Car Registrations y/y 2.5% Nov 2025 7.8% Monthly
S&P Global Composite PMI N/D Dec 2025 53.1 Monthly
S&P Global Construction PMI 45.2 Nov 2025 42.8 Monthly
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI N/D Dec 2025 48.2 Monthly
S&P Global Services PMI N/D Dec 2025 53.1 Monthly
ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicator 45.8 Dec 2025 Monthly
ZEW Economic Situation -81.0 Dec 2025 Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
GfK Consumer Climate N/D Jan 2026 Monthly
Retail Sales m/m 0.3% Oct 2025 -0.5% Monthly
Retail Sales y/y 0.8% Oct 2025 1.4% Monthly