ISM United States Manufacturing Prices Paid

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Institute for Supply Management
Sector:
Business
High N/D 56.0
58.0
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid is one of the diffuse indicators, based on which the Supply Management Institute calculates the Manufacturing PMI. It reflects a change in prices paid by industry representatives for the products or services they receive.

The index calculation is based on data collected from a monthly survey of supply managers from 18 US industries. Respondents estimate prices paid in the production process: whether they have grown, fallen or have not changed. The collected data are processed and compiled to a diffuse index. The index weight in the total manufacturing PMI calculation is 20%.

The ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid index is usually closely correlated with the producer price index at an intermediate state of production. Index growth can serve as a leading inflation indicator: producers have to pay more to suppliers, that is why the price of the final product is likely to grow.

However, the index generally does not influence dollar quotes directly and is normally interpreted as part of PMI.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "ISM United States Manufacturing Prices Paid" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
56.0
58.0
Oct 2025
58.0
59.9
61.9
Sep 2025
61.9
63.7
Aug 2025
63.7
63.9
64.8
Jul 2025
64.8
65.5
69.7
Jun 2025
69.7
69.9
69.4
May 2025
69.4
71.8
69.8
Apr 2025
69.8
68.2
69.4
Mar 2025
69.4
59.4
62.4
Feb 2025
62.4
53.2
54.9
Jan 2025
54.9
50.6
52.5
Dec 2024
52.5
51.9
50.3
Nov 2024
50.3
54.2
54.8
Oct 2024
54.8
51.0
48.3
Sep 2024
48.3
53.3
54.0
Aug 2024
54.0
52.4
52.9
Jul 2024
52.9
54.4
52.1
Jun 2024
52.1
54.3
57.0
May 2024
57.0
48.9
60.9
Apr 2024
60.9
47.2
55.8
Mar 2024
55.8
47.3
52.5
Feb 2024
52.5
52.3
52.9
Jan 2024
52.9
52.6
45.2
Dec 2023
45.2
47.4
49.9
Nov 2023
49.9
44.7
45.1
Oct 2023
45.1
50.3
43.8
Sep 2023
43.8
50.6
48.4
Aug 2023
48.4
40.5
42.6
Jul 2023
42.6
36.5
41.8
Jun 2023
41.8
41.1
44.2
May 2023
44.2
53.5
53.2
Apr 2023
53.2
52.3
49.2
Mar 2023
49.2
53.8
51.3
Feb 2023
51.3
37.8
44.5
Jan 2023
44.5
32.3
39.4
Dec 2022
39.4
42.3
43.0
Nov 2022
43.0
50.4
46.6
Oct 2022
46.6
51.6
51.7
Sep 2022
51.7
46.0
52.5
Aug 2022
52.5
69.2
60.0
Jul 2022
60.0
80.5
78.5
Jun 2022
78.5
83.7
82.2
May 2022
82.2
86.2
84.6
Apr 2022
84.6
81.7
87.1
Mar 2022
87.1
76.0
75.6
Feb 2022
75.6
72.3
76.1
Jan 2022
76.1
75.3
68.2
Dec 2021
68.2
82.1
82.4
Nov 2021
82.4
54.6
85.7
Oct 2021
63.6
78.4
64.8
