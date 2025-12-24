CalendarSections

ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Institute for Supply Management
Sector:
Business
High N/D 71.3
70.0
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Previous
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid is one of the four diffuse indicators, based on which the Supply Management Institute calculates the Non-Manufacturing PMI. It reflects changes in prices paid by companies to suppliers in the process of preparing services.

The index calculation is based on data collected from a monthly survey of supply managers from 17 sectors of the US service industry. Respondents estimate whether prices for goods and services used in production have decreased, increased or have not changed in the past month. The collected data are processed and compiled to a diffuse index. The index weight in the total PMI calculation is 25%.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid index is usually closely correlated with other data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The growth of intermediate prices in the service sector can serve as a leading inflation indicator: producers have to pay more to suppliers, that is why the price of the final product is likely to grow.

However, the index generally does not influence dollar quotes directly and is normally interpreted as part of PMI.

The chart of the entire available history of the "ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
71.3
70.0
Oct 2025
70.0
69.4
Sep 2025
69.4
69.2
Aug 2025
69.2
69.6
69.9
Jul 2025
69.9
67.5
67.5
Jun 2025
67.5
66.5
68.7
May 2025
68.7
63.8
65.1
Apr 2025
65.1
62.9
60.9
Mar 2025
60.9
58.4
62.6
Feb 2025
62.6
58.8
60.4
Jan 2025
60.4
62.6
64.4
Dec 2024
64.4
57.7
58.2
Nov 2024
58.2
57.8
58.1
Oct 2024
58.1
57.8
59.4
Sep 2024
59.4
57.3
57.3
Aug 2024
57.3
57.4
57.0
Jul 2024
57.0
57.2
56.3
Jun 2024
56.3
58.7
58.1
May 2024
58.1
54.4
59.2
Apr 2024
59.2
56.3
53.4
Mar 2024
53.4
61.5
58.6
Feb 2024
58.6
62.6
64.0
Jan 2024
64.0
54.5
56.7
Dec 2023
57.4
61.7
58.3
Nov 2023
58.3
63.5
58.6
Oct 2023
58.6
63.2
58.9
Sep 2023
58.9
60.1
58.9
Aug 2023
58.9
55.1
56.8
Jul 2023
56.8
52.1
54.1
Jun 2023
54.1
53.3
56.2
May 2023
56.2
57.8
59.6
Apr 2023
59.6
59.9
59.5
Mar 2023
59.5
65.2
65.6
Feb 2023
65.6
64.5
67.8
Jan 2023
67.8
65.5
68.1
Dec 2022
67.6
71.5
70.0
Nov 2022
70.0
73.6
70.7
Oct 2022
70.7
71.3
68.7
Sep 2022
68.7
69.8
71.5
Aug 2022
71.5
76.5
72.3
Jul 2022
72.3
81.6
80.1
Jun 2022
80.1
83.9
82.1
May 2022
82.1
84.9
84.6
Apr 2022
84.6
84.1
83.8
Mar 2022
83.8
83.3
83.1
Feb 2022
83.1
83.0
82.3
Jan 2022
82.3
83.0
83.9
Dec 2021
82.5
83.6
82.3
Nov 2021
82.3
80.9
82.9
Oct 2021
82.9
76.9
77.5
123
