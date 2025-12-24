CalendarSections

Baker Hughes United States Oil Rig Count

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Baker Hughes
Sector:
Business
Medium 406
414
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
406
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count shows the number of active oil rigs operating in North America. The index is released weekly, on Fridays.

Baker Hughes has been counting oil rigs since 1944. Statistical data compiled consistently for 70 years are useful both in the current assessment of the industry state and in general historical analysis. Rig Counts are published by the major economic media and industry publications, and are included in many statistical reports.

The index is considered an important indicator of the oil and gas industry activity. When drilling rigs are active, they consume products and services provided by the oil service industry. The Baker Hughes Rig Count is a leading indicator of oil consumption and demand. Estimated supply and demand values in the energy sector, as well as oil price level on both local and global scales are based on this indicator.

The active drilling rig count can be reduced for economic reasons (rigs can be stopped to recover crude prices) and due to technical factors (equipment failure, weather conditions, etc.).

Generally, a rise in the active drilling rig count leads to an increase in oil production. In turn, the growth of supply in the oil markets pushes oil prices downwards. Conversely, a decrease in the number of active drilling rigs is favorable for the oil price.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Baker Hughes United States Oil Rig Count" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
19 Dec 2025
406
414
12 Dec 2025
414
413
5 Dec 2025
413
407
26 Nov 2025
407
419
21 Nov 2025
419
417
14 Nov 2025
417
414
7 Nov 2025
414
414
31 Oct 2025
414
420
24 Oct 2025
420
418
17 Oct 2025
418
418
10 Oct 2025
418
422
3 Oct 2025
422
424
26 Sep 2025
424
418
19 Sep 2025
418
416
12 Sep 2025
416
414
5 Sep 2025
414
412
29 Aug 2025
412
411
22 Aug 2025
411
412
15 Aug 2025
412
411
8 Aug 2025
411
410
1 Aug 2025
410
415
25 Jul 2025
415
422
18 Jul 2025
422
424
11 Jul 2025
424
425
3 Jul 2025
425
432
27 Jun 2025
432
438
20 Jun 2025
438
439
13 Jun 2025
439
442
6 Jun 2025
442
461
30 May 2025
461
465
23 May 2025
465
473
16 May 2025
473
474
9 May 2025
474
479
2 May 2025
479
483
25 Apr 2025
483
481
17 Apr 2025
481
480
11 Apr 2025
480
489
4 Apr 2025
489
484
28 Mar 2025
484
486
21 Mar 2025
486
487
14 Mar 2025
487
486
7 Mar 2025
486
486
28 Feb 2025
486
488
21 Feb 2025
488
481
14 Feb 2025
481
480
7 Feb 2025
480
479
31 Jan 2025
479
472
24 Jan 2025
472
478
17 Jan 2025
478
480
10 Jan 2025
480
482
