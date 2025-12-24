CalendarSections

United States Corporate Profits q/q

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Economic Analysis
Sector:
Business
Low 4.4% 0.3%
0.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Corporate Profits q/q reflect a change in profits earned by US corporations from the current production, in the specified quarter compared to the previous one. Corporate profits evaluation is an important component of the national income and product accounts which the US Bureau of Economic Analysis compiles to provide statistics on US economic activity.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Corporate Profits q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025
4.4%
0.3%
0.2%
2 Q 2025
0.2%
2.0%
2.0%
2 Q 2025 prelim.
2.0%
0.1%
-3.3%
1 Q 2025
-3.3%
-3.6%
-3.6%
1 Q 2025 prelim.
-3.6%
1.5%
5.9%
4 Q 2024
5.9%
-0.2%
-0.4%
3 Q 2024
-0.4%
0.0%
0.0%
3 Q 2024 prelim.
0.0%
3.6%
3.5%
2 Q 2024
3.5%
1.7%
1.7%
2 Q 2024 prelim.
1.7%
-1.8%
-2.7%
1 Q 2024
-2.7%
-1.7%
-1.7%
1 Q 2024 prelim.
-1.7%
-0.4%
3.9%
4 Q 2023
3.9%
-1.5%
4.1%
3 Q 2023
4.1%
4.1%
4.1%
3 Q 2023 prelim.
4.1%
0.5%
0.5%
2 Q 2023
0.5%
1.6%
1.6%
2 Q 2023 prelim.
1.6%
1.3%
-5.9%
1 Q 2023
-5.9%
-6.8%
-6.8%
1 Q 2023 prelim.
-6.8%
-0.9%
-2.7%
4 Q 2022
-2.7%
0.3%
0.8%
3 Q 2022
0.8%
-0.2%
-0.2%
3 Q 2022 prelim.
-0.2%
7.5%
6.2%
2 Q 2022
6.2%
9.1%
9.1%
2 Q 2022 prelim.
9.1%
-4.5%
-4.9%
1 Q 2022
-4.9%
-4.3%
-4.3%
1 Q 2022 prelim.
-4.3%
1.8%
0.2%
4 Q 2021
0.2%
3.7%
3.4%
3 Q 2021
3.4%
4.2%
4.2%
3 Q 2021 prelim.
4.2%
-17.3%
10.5%
2 Q 2021
10.5%
9.7%
9.7%
2 Q 2021 prelim.
9.7%
-20.9%
4.5%
1 Q 2021
1.7%
-0.8%
-0.8%
1 Q 2021 prelim.
-0.8%
-25.0%
-3.3%
4 Q 2020
-3.3%
23.9%
27.0%
3 Q 2020
27.0%
27.5%
27.5%
3 Q 2020 prelim.
27.5%
-13.5%
-10.7%
2 Q 2020
-10.7%
-11.8%
-11.8%
2 Q 2020 prelim.
-11.8%
-13.3%
-11.0%
1 Q 2020
-12.4%
-14.2%
-14.2%
1 Q 2020 prelim.
-14.2%
0.7%
2.1%
4 Q 2019
2.1%
0.6%
0.6%
3 Q 2019
0.6%
1.3%
1.3%
3 Q 2019 prelim.
1.3%
-8.5%
3.7%
2 Q 2019
3.7%
5.1%
5.1%
2 Q 2019 prelim.
5.1%
-3.3%
-4.1%
1 Q 2019
-3.1%
-3.5%
1 Q 2019 prelim.
-3.5%
0.0%
4 Q 2018
0.0%
3.5%
3 Q 2018
3.5%
3.3%
3 Q 2018 prelim.
3.3%
3.0%
