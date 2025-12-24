Corporate Profits q/q reflect a change in profits earned by US corporations from the current production, in the specified quarter compared to the previous one. Corporate profits evaluation is an important component of the national income and product accounts which the US Bureau of Economic Analysis compiles to provide statistics on US economic activity.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Corporate Profits q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.