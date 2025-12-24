Economic Calendar
United States Corporate Profits q/q
|Low
|4.4%
|0.3%
|
0.2%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Corporate Profits q/q reflect a change in profits earned by US corporations from the current production, in the specified quarter compared to the previous one. Corporate profits evaluation is an important component of the national income and product accounts which the US Bureau of Economic Analysis compiles to provide statistics on US economic activity.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Corporate Profits q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites