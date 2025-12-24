CalendarSections

Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Philadelphia Prices Paid

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
Sector:
Business
Low 43.6 55.8
56.1
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Philadelphia Fed Prices Paid Index shows a change in the prices for goods and services paid by leading manufacturing companies in Philadelphia district. This region includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, i.e. states with high economic activity. So, this index often correlates with the national one.

The Prices Paid index is calculated based on a survey of leading manufacturing companies in the region. Business leaders are asked to assess whether the situation in their companies has improved, worsened or remained unchanged. In addition to prices paid for materials, goods and services in the production process, the survey also includes an assessment of new and unfilled orders, shipment, delivery times, inventories, prices received, number of employees, average hours worked per week. Also, respondents are asked to assess the overall level of business activity in their sector. Answers in two time intervals are expected: evaluation of the last month and a forecast for the next six months.

The index is calculated as a difference between the percentage of positive estimates and the percentage of negative ones. If the final index value is positive, it means that the prices paid by manufacturers have increased on the average across the region. Readings below zero indicate a decrease in the prices paid.

The region falling under the responsibility of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank is one of the most economically active regions of the country, that is why its indices are often monitored by analysts and considered to be indirect leading indicators of the US economy state. An increase in prices paid can be a leading indicator of inflation in the region, since it causes a near-term rise in prices for final products.

Dynamics of the Philadelphia Fed Prices Paid index can cause insignificant volatility of dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Philadelphia Prices Paid" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
43.6
55.8
56.1
Nov 2025
56.1
48.4
49.2
Oct 2025
49.2
53.4
46.8
Sep 2025
46.8
58.0
66.8
Aug 2025
66.8
49.7
58.8
Jul 2025
58.8
52.9
41.4
Jun 2025
41.4
65.7
59.8
May 2025
59.8
51.0
51.0
Apr 2025
51.0
42.3
48.3
Mar 2025
48.3
40.5
40.5
Feb 2025
40.5
37.9
31.9
Jan 2025
31.9
33.0
26.6
Dec 2024
31.2
19.8
26.6
Nov 2024
26.6
18.7
29.7
Oct 2024
29.7
26.5
34.0
Sep 2024
34.0
17.1
24.0
Aug 2024
24.0
16.8
19.8
Jul 2024
19.8
22.2
22.5
Jun 2024
22.5
25.5
18.7
May 2024
18.7
20.8
23.0
Apr 2024
23.0
5.7
3.7
Mar 2024
3.7
11.5
16.6
Feb 2024
16.6
12.0
11.3
Jan 2024
11.3
16.5
24.3
Dec 2023
25.1
15.7
14.8
Nov 2023
14.8
29.7
23.1
Oct 2023
23.1
29.9
25.7
Sep 2023
25.7
19.4
20.8
Aug 2023
20.8
10.1
9.5
Jul 2023
9.5
10.7
10.5
Jun 2023
10.5
9.5
10.9
May 2023
10.9
8.1
8.2
Apr 2023
8.2
28.0
23.5
Mar 2023
23.5
29.4
26.5
Feb 2023
26.5
14.0
24.5
Jan 2023
24.5
16.9
36.3
Dec 2022
26.4
36.0
35.3
Nov 2022
35.3
33.2
36.3
Oct 2022
36.3
14.7
29.8
Sep 2022
29.8
48.3
43.6
Aug 2022
43.6
59.1
52.2
Jul 2022
52.2
73.1
64.5
Jun 2022
64.5
84.4
78.9
May 2022
78.9
86.1
84.6
Apr 2022
84.6
78.1
81.0
Mar 2022
81.0
72.9
69.3
Feb 2022
69.3
71.6
72.5
Jan 2022
72.5
75.0
66.1
Dec 2021
66.1
78.5
80.0
Nov 2021
80.0
71.2
70.3
