NAHB United States Housing Market Index

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
National Association of Home Builders
Sector:
Housing
Low 39
38
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
NAHB Housing Market Index is issued by US National Association of Home Builders. About 80% of the total number of new US homes are built annually by the members of this association.

The index is based on a monthly survey of 140,000 association members. Respondents are polled to evaluate market conditions for new home sales at the current moment and in the next six months, as well as prospective buyer traffic for new homes.

The first two series are evaluated as Good, Fair and Poor. The prospective buyer traffic is rated as High/Very High, Average, Low/Very Low. Based on the survey results, three separate diffusion indices are calculated by applying the following formula: (% positive estimates - % negative estimates + 100)/2. Then each index is adjusted for seasonal variations, because the housing market is sensitive to seasonal changes. NAHB uses average values of these series to calculate the total HMI.

The index is closely correlated with the Housing Starts index.

HMI can range between 0 and 100. Readings above 50 mean that most of Association members evaluate sales conditions as favorable. The index characterizes the intent of home buyers, so it can provide valuable information on the near-term US housing market state. Economists closely monitor the index to be able to evaluate prospects for the US housing sector. A sharp or unexpected change in the indicator values ​​may cause a small short-term volatility of the dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "NAHB United States Housing Market Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
39
39
38
Nov 2025
38
36
37
Oct 2025
37
32
32
Sep 2025
32
33
32
Aug 2025
32
32
33
Jul 2025
33
30
32
Jun 2025
32
34
34
May 2025
34
41
40
Apr 2025
40
37
39
Mar 2025
39
40
42
Feb 2025
42
45
47
Jan 2025
47
49
46
Dec 2024
46
48
46
Nov 2024
46
43
43
Oct 2024
43
42
41
Sep 2024
41
42
39
Aug 2024
39
35
41
Jul 2024
42
47
43
Jun 2024
43
39
45
May 2024
45
46
51
Apr 2024
51
57
51
Mar 2024
51
45
48
Feb 2024
48
50
44
Jan 2024
44
42
37
Dec 2023
37
37
34
Nov 2023
34
43
40
Oct 2023
40
48
44
Sep 2023
45
53
50
Aug 2023
50
56
56
Jul 2023
56
53
55
Jun 2023
55
48
50
May 2023
50
45
45
Apr 2023
45
43
44
Mar 2023
44
39
42
Feb 2023
42
33
35
Jan 2023
35
32
31
Dec 2022
31
36
33
Nov 2022
33
42
38
Oct 2022
38
48
46
Sep 2022
46
52
49
Aug 2022
49
61
55
Jul 2022
55
68
67
Jun 2022
67
79
69
May 2022
69
79
77
Apr 2022
77
81
79
Mar 2022
79
83
81
Feb 2022
82
84
83
Jan 2022
83
84
84
Dec 2021
84
82
83
Nov 2021
83
79
80
