ISM United States Non-Manufacturing New Orders

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Institute for Supply Management
Sector:
Business
Low N/D 53.4
56.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders is one of the diffuse indicators, based on which the Supply Management Institute calculates the Non-Manufacturing PMI. It reflects a change in orders in service sector companies.

The index calculation is based on data collected from a monthly survey of supply managers from 17 sectors of the US service industry. Respondents estimate whether the number of orders in their companies has increased in the past month, decreased or has not changed. The collected data are processed and compiled to a diffuse index. The index weight in the total PMI calculation is 25%.

The non-manufacturing new orders index is usually closely correlated with data published by the Census Bureau. A higher number of new orders in the service sector points to an increase in consumer demand and allows forecasting a near-term increase in business activity.

However, the index generally does not influence dollar quotes directly and is normally interpreted as part of PMI.

The chart of the entire available history of the "ISM United States Non-Manufacturing New Orders" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
53.4
56.2
Oct 2025
56.2
50.4
Sep 2025
50.4
56.0
Aug 2025
56.0
51.1
50.3
Jul 2025
50.3
51.5
51.3
Jun 2025
51.3
49.4
46.4
May 2025
46.4
52.5
52.3
Apr 2025
52.3
51.3
50.4
Mar 2025
50.4
52.8
52.2
Feb 2025
52.2
53.0
51.3
Jan 2025
51.3
51.7
54.4
Dec 2024
54.2
54.2
53.7
Nov 2024
53.7
54.4
57.4
Oct 2024
57.4
53.7
59.4
Sep 2024
59.4
51.9
53.0
Aug 2024
53.0
53.3
52.4
Jul 2024
52.4
50.6
47.3
Jun 2024
47.3
54.0
54.1
May 2024
54.1
54.3
52.2
Apr 2024
52.2
54.5
54.4
Mar 2024
54.4
54.7
56.1
Feb 2024
56.1
54.8
55.0
Jan 2024
55.0
54.9
52.8
Dec 2023
52.8
54.5
55.5
Nov 2023
55.5
54.4
55.5
Oct 2023
55.5
54.7
51.8
Sep 2023
51.8
55.3
57.5
Aug 2023
57.5
54.5
55.0
Jul 2023
55.0
55.6
55.5
Jun 2023
55.5
55.9
52.9
May 2023
52.9
56.5
56.1
Apr 2023
56.1
57.0
52.2
Mar 2023
52.2
57.6
62.6
Feb 2023
62.6
57.5
60.4
Jan 2023
60.4
57.6
45.2
Dec 2022
45.2
58.5
56.0
Nov 2022
56.0
58.5
56.5
Oct 2022
56.5
58.8
60.6
Sep 2022
60.6
58.9
61.8
Aug 2022
61.8
59.5
59.9
Jul 2022
59.9
60.5
55.6
Jun 2022
55.6
62.1
57.6
May 2022
57.6
63.4
54.6
Apr 2022
54.6
64.3
60.1
Mar 2022
60.1
64.9
56.1
Feb 2022
56.1
65.4
61.7
Jan 2022
61.7
65.3
62.1
Dec 2021
61.5
65.0
69.7
Nov 2021
69.7
64.0
69.7
Oct 2021
69.7
63.2
63.5
