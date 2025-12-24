CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United States Durable Goods Orders excl. Defense m/m

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Census Bureau
Sector:
Business
Low -1.5% 0.9%
0.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
2.0%
-1.5%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Durable Goods Orders excl. Defense m/m represent a change in the value of orders received by US manufacturers of durable goods in the reported period compared to the previous one. Durable goods are the goods expected to last more than three years, such as appliances, equipment, etc.

Weapons and defense products are excluded from the calculation.

The indicator calculation includes all new orders confirmed by mandatory legal documents (contracts, letters, checks, etc.). Canceled orders are not included in the report.

Data for processing are collected from the survey of more than 5,000 manufacturers of durable goods representing 92 industries.

'Durable Goods Orders' is a leading economic indicator of industrial production. Usually, companies and consumers create such orders when they are confident of economy growth. In addition, production of durable goods takes more time than non-durables. Therefore, this report can be used by investors to prepare a forecast for the near-term load of industrial enterprises, as well to assess the potential of investment in engineering, technological production, etc.

The data is highly volatile due to the high cost of goods, that is why data for several months are usually analyzed. The growth in the number of durable goods orders can positively affect US dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Durable Goods Orders excl. Defense m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
-1.5%
0.9%
0.1%
Sep 2025
0.1%
-1.0%
1.9%
Aug 2025
1.9%
-4.6%
-2.3%
Jul 2025
-2.5%
0.9%
-9.5%
Jun 2025
-9.4%
4.6%
15.7%
May 2025
15.5%
-2.0%
-7.7%
Apr 2025
-7.5%
5.6%
9.0%
Mar 2025
10.4%
-2.5%
0.8%
Feb 2025
0.8%
-1.6%
3.7%
Jan 2025
3.5%
5.3%
-1.8%
Dec 2024
-2.4%
-1.5%
-1.3%
Nov 2024
-0.3%
1.1%
1.0%
Oct 2024
0.4%
-2.5%
-0.9%
Sep 2024
-1.1%
-9.0%
-1.3%
Aug 2024
-0.2%
1.3%
10.3%
Jul 2024
10.4%
-0.8%
-7.5%
Jun 2024
-7.0%
0.2%
0.0%
May 2024
-0.2%
4.8%
-0.5%
Apr 2024
0.0%
-4.5%
1.2%
Mar 2024
2.3%
1.8%
1.5%
Feb 2024
2.2%
0.2%
-7.9%
Jan 2024
-7.3%
-4.4%
0.1%
Dec 2023
0.5%
1.4%
6.9%
Nov 2023
6.5%
-2.3%
-6.4%
Oct 2023
-6.7%
1.1%
5.0%
Sep 2023
5.8%
0.2%
-0.7%
Aug 2023
-0.7%
-0.1%
-6.0%
Jul 2023
-5.4%
0.0%
5.9%
Jun 2023
6.2%
0.0%
3.2%
May 2023
3.0%
0.0%
-0.5%
Apr 2023
-0.6%
0.1%
3.2%
Mar 2023
3.5%
0.0%
-0.8%
Feb 2023
-0.5%
0.0%
-5.6%
Jan 2023
-5.1%
0.1%
5.6%
Dec 2022
6.3%
-0.1%
-2.3%
Nov 2022
-2.6%
0.1%
0.4%
Oct 2022
0.8%
-0.1%
1.4%
Sep 2022
1.4%
0.0%
-0.3%
Aug 2022
-0.9%
0.0%
0.9%
Jul 2022
1.2%
0.0%
0.7%
Jun 2022
0.4%
0.0%
0.7%
May 2022
0.6%
0.0%
0.2%
Apr 2022
0.3%
0.0%
1.2%
Mar 2022
1.2%
0.0%
-2.1%
Feb 2022
-2.7%
0.0%
1.4%
Jan 2022
1.6%
0.0%
2.7%
Dec 2021
0.1%
-0.1%
2.7%
Nov 2021
2.0%
0.1%
1.3%
Oct 2021
0.8%
-0.2%
-1.9%
Sep 2021
-2.0%
0.2%
1.7%
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code