Employment Wages q/q show changes in US employees' basic wages in the given quarter compared to the previous one. The indicator does not include additional payments. The index is calculated based on surveys of employers in the final month of each quarter.

The index does not include wages of federal government employees, military personnel, farm company employees, volunteers and other unpaid workers, employees of private households and self-employed individuals. The index is calculated separately for different sectors (NAICS classification is used).

Together with employment benefits, this indicator is included in the calculation of the Employment Cost Index. Data is collected from a survey of employers. The following components of wages are taken into account:

A mandatory part of wages including commission, food bonuses, piecework pay

Cost-of-living allowances

Hazardous-duty pays

Deferred revenue payments

Other pays

Basic wages do not include one-time payments, free or partially free food or shelter, payments made by third parties, payment on call.

Generally, growth of employment wages leads to an increase in the final prices for products manufactured in the country and can therefore affect inflation. Inflation growth, in turn, is seen as positive for dollar quotes.

Last values: