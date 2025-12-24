Economic Calendar
United States Employment Wages q/q
|Low
|0.8%
|0.9%
|
1.0%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.8%
|
0.8%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Employment Wages q/q show changes in US employees' basic wages in the given quarter compared to the previous one. The indicator does not include additional payments. The index is calculated based on surveys of employers in the final month of each quarter.
The index does not include wages of federal government employees, military personnel, farm company employees, volunteers and other unpaid workers, employees of private households and self-employed individuals. The index is calculated separately for different sectors (NAICS classification is used).
Together with employment benefits, this indicator is included in the calculation of the Employment Cost Index. Data is collected from a survey of employers. The following components of wages are taken into account:
- A mandatory part of wages including commission, food bonuses, piecework pay
- Cost-of-living allowances
- Hazardous-duty pays
- Deferred revenue payments
- Other pays
Basic wages do not include one-time payments, free or partially free food or shelter, payments made by third parties, payment on call.
Generally, growth of employment wages leads to an increase in the final prices for products manufactured in the country and can therefore affect inflation. Inflation growth, in turn, is seen as positive for dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Employment Wages q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
