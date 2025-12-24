CalendarSections

United States JOLTS Job Openings

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Labor
High 7.670 M 7.378 M
7.658 M
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
7.381 M
7.670 M
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
JOLTS Job Openings is a monthly report on job vacancies in the US commercial, industrial and office areas. The calculation includes all vacancies that remain open as of the last business day of a month.

The indicator is included in the US JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) report based on employers' survey. In the questionnaire, employers characterize employment in their companies, the number of open vacancies, hiring and firing. These data are processed and included in the report, which is published monthly, including separate data on different regions and industries.

The survey sample includes about 16,000 US companies from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. They represent most sectors of the American economy, such as retailing, industry, construction, mining, transportation, IT, financial services, education, medicine, etc.

JOLTS data is a measure of the deficit or excess supply of labor at the national level. Before the appearance of this report, there were no indicators of unmet demand for labor in the US.

Economists utilize the report to analyze the national labor market and to characterize business cycles. An increase in vacancies positively characterizes the economy on the one hand, but if unemployment continues to grow, it is an indication of imbalance in the labor market and lack of qualified personnel. Long-term observation of the ratio between open vacancies and their fulfillment is used for adjusting education and training programs at the government level.

In general, an increase in the number of vacancies can be seen as positive for the US dollar.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States JOLTS Job Openings" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
7.670 M
7.378 M
7.658 M
Sep 2025
7.658 M
7.615 M
Aug 2025
7.227 M
7.326 M
7.181 M
Jul 2025
7.181 M
7.412 M
7.357 M
Jun 2025
7.437 M
7.441 M
7.712 M
May 2025
7.769 M
7.102 M
7.395 M
Apr 2025
7.391 M
7.167 M
7.200 M
Mar 2025
7.192 M
7.476 M
7.480 M
Feb 2025
7.568 M
7.241 M
7.762 M
Jan 2025
7.740 M
7.279 M
7.508 M
Dec 2024
7.600 M
7.603 M
8.156 M
Nov 2024
8.098 M
7.380 M
7.839 M
Oct 2024
7.744 M
7.492 M
7.372 M
Sep 2024
7.443 M
7.688 M
7.861 M
Aug 2024
8.040 M
7.721 M
7.711 M
Jul 2024
7.673 M
7.876 M
7.910 M
Jun 2024
8.184 M
7.979 M
8.230 M
May 2024
8.140 M
8.091 M
7.919 M
Apr 2024
8.059 M
8.231 M
8.355 M
Mar 2024
8.488 M
8.351 M
8.813 M
Feb 2024
8.756 M
8.410 M
8.748 M
Jan 2024
8.863 M
8.511 M
8.889 M
Dec 2023
9.026 M
8.658 M
8.925 M
Nov 2023
8.790 M
9.048 M
8.852 M
Oct 2023
8.733 M
9.286 M
9.350 M
Sep 2023
9.553 M
8.977 M
9.497 M
Aug 2023
9.610 M
9.272 M
8.920 M
Jul 2023
8.827 M
9.793 M
9.165 M
Jun 2023
9.582 M
10.063 M
9.616 M
May 2023
9.824 M
9.954 M
10.320 M
Apr 2023
10.103 M
9.283 M
9.745 M
Mar 2023
9.590 M
-1.811 M
9.974 M
Feb 2023
9.931 M
0.783 M
10.563 M
Jan 2023
10.824 M
11.174 M
11.234 M
Dec 2022
11.012 M
10.590 M
10.440 M
Nov 2022
10.458 M
10.442 M
10.512 M
Oct 2022
10.334 M
10.349 M
10.687 M
Sep 2022
10.717 M
10.127 M
10.280 M
Aug 2022
10.053 M
10.780 M
11.170 M
Jul 2022
11.239 M
10.646 M
11.040 M
Jun 2022
10.698 M
11.401 M
11.303 M
May 2022
11.254 M
11.768 M
11.681 M
Apr 2022
11.400 M
11.768 M
11.855 M
Mar 2022
11.549 M
11.587 M
11.344 M
Feb 2022
11.266 M
11.258 M
11.283 M
Jan 2022
11.263 M
10.673 M
11.448 M
Dec 2021
10.925 M
10.470 M
10.775 M
Nov 2021
10.562 M
10.553 M
11.091 M
Oct 2021
11.033 M
10.155 M
10.602 M
Sep 2021
10.438 M
10.765 M
10.629 M
