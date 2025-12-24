CalendarSections

Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Philadelphia Employment

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
Sector:
Business
Medium 12.9 -0.3 6.0
6.0
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Philadelphia Fed Employment Index reflects labor market conditions in the industrial sector in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve zone. This region includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, i.e. states with high economic activity. Business conditions here can be extrapolated throughout the country.

The index is calculated based on a monthly survey of large manufacturing companies in the region. Company management representatives are asked to assess current business conditions in the manufacturing sector. The survey contains a question on the number of employees in the company, which belongs to the employment index. The survey participants are asked to provide relative estimates: whether figures have increased, decreased or remain unchanged. Answers in two time intervals are expected: evaluation of the last month and a forecast for the next six months.

Positive index readings indicate that employment has increased on the average across the region. Values below zero indicate weakening of employment in the manufacturing segment of the economy.

Analysts often pay attention to this index component, since the labor market activity is one of the leading factors of the US inflation. Employment growth suggests an increase in consumption, which is a favorable factor for the development of the economy. Manufacturing sector in the region creates most of the jobs, so employment in this sector is a representative indicator of the overall situation. Dynamics of the Philadelphia Fed Employment index can cause insignificant volatility of dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Philadelphia Employment" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
12.9
-0.3
6.0
Nov 2025
6.0
6.1
4.6
Oct 2025
4.6
8.3
5.6
Sep 2025
5.6
7.6
5.9
Aug 2025
5.9
0.8
10.3
Jul 2025
10.3
-4.1
-9.8
Jun 2025
-9.8
10.5
16.5
May 2025
16.5
7.7
0.2
Apr 2025
0.2
9.7
19.7
Mar 2025
19.7
16.0
5.3
Feb 2025
5.3
5.9
11.9
Jan 2025
11.9
15.7
4.8
Dec 2024
6.6
-3.2
8.6
Nov 2024
8.6
17.9
-2.2
Oct 2024
-2.2
-1.7
10.7
Sep 2024
10.7
7.3
-5.7
Aug 2024
-5.7
8.6
15.2
Jul 2024
15.2
-7.6
-2.5
Jun 2024
-2.5
-6.7
-7.9
May 2024
-7.9
-14.3
-10.7
Apr 2024
-10.7
-7.2
-9.6
Mar 2024
-9.6
-10.8
-10.3
Feb 2024
-10.3
0.7
-1.8
Jan 2024
-1.8
0.9
-2.5
Dec 2023
-1.7
0.8
0.8
Nov 2023
0.8
-0.9
4.0
Oct 2023
4.0
-5.9
-5.7
Sep 2023
-5.7
-3.5
-6.0
Aug 2023
-6.0
-0.7
-1.0
Jul 2023
-1.0
-4.5
-0.4
Jun 2023
-0.4
-4.4
-8.6
May 2023
-8.6
-5.2
-0.2
Apr 2023
-0.2
-2.6
-10.3
Mar 2023
-10.3
8.0
5.1
Feb 2023
5.1
4.6
10.9
Jan 2023
10.9
2.6
-0.9
Dec 2022
-1.8
17.8
7.1
Nov 2022
7.1
20.7
28.5
Oct 2022
28.5
18.1
12.0
Sep 2022
12.0
22.0
24.1
Aug 2022
24.1
23.9
19.4
Jul 2022
19.4
27.3
28.1
Jun 2022
28.1
33.9
25.5
May 2022
25.5
41.9
41.4
Apr 2022
41.4
37.1
38.9
Mar 2022
38.9
30.1
32.3
Feb 2022
32.3
30.5
26.1
Jan 2022
26.1
31.6
33.9
Dec 2021
33.9
29.6
27.2
Nov 2021
27.2
29.4
30.7
Export Report

