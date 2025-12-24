CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

The Conference Board United States Consumer Confidence Index

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
The Conference Board
Sector:
Consumer
High 89.1 83.4
92.9
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
86.8
89.1
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Consumer Confidence Index displays the level of consumer confidence in the stability of the country's economy. The index is based on a monthly survey of about 3,000 households (the sample covers the entire country). The index allows assessing the financial status, purchasing power and confidence of an average consumer. The index is calculated by the Conference Board, the non-profit research organization.

The questionnaire includes 5 questions. Two questions are connected with current economic conditions: general business conditions and employment. Three more questions reflect consumer expectations regarding changes in business conditions, employment and household income for the next 6 month. Respondents evaluate these components as good, bad, or medium. Since 60% of the survey has to do with expectations, the indicator is considered to be a leading market indicator. It is included in the calculation of the Leading Economic Index.

A strong report on consumer confidence, especially when economy slows down, can sharply push currency markets. The growth of consumer confidence suggests that people will spend more and will make large purchases (for example, a car or a house). This will lead to an increase in economic activity and an increase in consumer spending. Also, the growth of consumer spending may lead to inflationary growth. Therefore, the Consumer Confidence Index is usually closely monitored by professional economists.

However, consumer confidence is a very subjective estimate, which depends on the current mood. Therefore, the results should be interpreted cautiously. Many economists evaluate the moving average of the index over 3 to 6 months. If it shows a steady growth or decline, analysts speak of a trend.

A higher than expected index growth may cause a short-term dollar volatility in the upward direction.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "The Conference Board United States Consumer Confidence Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
89.1
83.4
92.9
Nov 2025
88.7
88.1
95.5
Oct 2025
94.6
93.5
95.6
Sep 2025
94.2
100.7
97.8
Aug 2025
97.4
105.8
98.7
Jul 2025
97.2
98.8
95.2
Jun 2025
93.0
88.4
98.4
May 2025
98.0
98.8
85.7
Apr 2025
86.0
66.6
133.5
Mar 2025
54.6
101.5
52.6
Feb 2025
98.3
98.3
136.5
Jan 2025
104.1
105.2
9.7
Dec 2024
104.7
115.9
140.2
Nov 2024
111.7
109.3
109.6
Oct 2024
108.7
98.9
99.2
Sep 2024
98.7
101.8
105.6
Aug 2024
103.3
104.2
101.9
Jul 2024
100.3
108.0
97.8
Jun 2024
100.4
107.5
101.3
May 2024
102.0
76.3
97.5
Apr 2024
97.0
139.7
103.1
Mar 2024
104.7
107.2
104.8
Feb 2024
106.7
108.0
110.9
Jan 2024
114.8
102.4
108.0
Dec 2023
110.7
102.3
101.0
Nov 2023
102.0
102.7
99.1
Oct 2023
102.6
104.5
104.3
Sep 2023
103.0
111.5
108.7
Aug 2023
106.1
113.4
114.0
Jul 2023
117.0
106.0
110.1
Jun 2023
109.7
101.7
102.5
May 2023
102.3
102.7
103.7
Apr 2023
101.3
103.5
104.0
Mar 2023
104.2
104.9
103.4
Feb 2023
102.9
107.7
106.0
Jan 2023
107.1
104.2
109.0
Dec 2022
108.3
101.2
101.4
Nov 2022
100.2
105.2
102.2
Oct 2022
102.5
105.6
107.8
Sep 2022
108.0
99.4
103.6
Aug 2022
103.2
97.1
95.3
Jul 2022
95.7
102.4
98.4
Jun 2022
98.7
106.8
106.4
May 2022
106.4
107.2
108.6
Apr 2022
107.3
108.8
107.6
Mar 2022
107.2
112.1
105.7
Feb 2022
110.5
114.8
111.1
Jan 2022
113.8
112.7
115.2
Dec 2021
115.8
111.6
111.9
Nov 2021
109.5
111.6
111.6
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code