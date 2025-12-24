CalendarSections

ISM United States Manufacturing New Orders

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Institute for Supply Management
Sector:
Business
Low N/D 46.5
49.4
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
ISM Manufacturing New Orders is one of the diffuse indicators, based on which the Supply Management Institute calculates the Manufacturing PMI. It reflects a change in new orders of industrial companies.

The index calculation is based on data collected from a monthly survey of supply managers from 18 US industries. Respondents estimate whether the number of new orders has increased, decreased or has not changed. The collected data are processed and compiled to a diffuse index. The index weight in the total manufacturing PMI calculation is 20%.

The manufacturing new orders index is usually closely correlated with data on manufacturing orders published by the Census Bureau. A higher number of new orders in the manufacturing sector points to an increase in consumer demand and allows forecasting a near-term increase in production activity.

However, the index generally does not influence dollar quotes directly and is normally interpreted as part of PMI.

The chart of the entire available history of the "ISM United States Manufacturing New Orders" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
46.5
49.4
Oct 2025
49.4
51.6
48.9
Sep 2025
48.9
51.4
Aug 2025
51.4
47.0
47.1
Jul 2025
47.1
46.7
46.4
Jun 2025
46.4
48.9
47.6
May 2025
47.6
46.6
47.2
Apr 2025
47.2
44.5
45.2
Mar 2025
45.2
48.4
48.6
Feb 2025
48.6
53.9
55.1
Jan 2025
55.1
52.6
52.1
Dec 2024
52.5
46.6
50.4
Nov 2024
50.4
45.0
47.1
Oct 2024
47.1
45.3
46.1
Sep 2024
46.1
44.4
44.6
Aug 2024
44.6
48.6
47.4
Jul 2024
47.4
49.7
49.3
Jun 2024
49.3
49.4
45.4
May 2024
45.4
52.0
49.1
Apr 2024
49.1
52.1
51.4
Mar 2024
51.4
51.2
49.2
Feb 2024
49.2
50.0
52.5
Jan 2024
52.5
48.8
47.0
Dec 2023
47.1
47.3
48.3
Nov 2023
48.3
47.1
45.5
Oct 2023
45.5
47.3
49.2
Sep 2023
49.2
46.9
46.8
Aug 2023
46.8
46.3
47.3
Jul 2023
47.3
44.0
45.6
Jun 2023
45.6
44.0
42.6
May 2023
42.6
44.9
45.7
Apr 2023
45.7
45.5
44.3
Mar 2023
44.3
44.6
47.0
Feb 2023
47.0
43.7
42.5
Jan 2023
42.5
46.1
45.1
Dec 2022
45.2
48.1
47.2
Nov 2022
47.2
48.0
49.2
Oct 2022
49.2
49.1
47.1
Sep 2022
47.1
49.6
51.3
Aug 2022
51.3
48.5
48.0
Jul 2022
48.0
52.0
49.2
Jun 2022
49.2
54.2
55.1
May 2022
55.1
53.6
53.5
Apr 2022
53.5
57.7
53.8
Mar 2022
53.8
59.8
61.7
Feb 2022
61.7
59.1
57.9
Jan 2022
57.9
61.0
61.0
Dec 2021
60.4
60.7
61.5
Nov 2021
61.5
63.3
59.8
Oct 2021
59.8
66.9
66.7
123
