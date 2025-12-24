ISM Manufacturing New Orders is one of the diffuse indicators, based on which the Supply Management Institute calculates the Manufacturing PMI. It reflects a change in new orders of industrial companies.

The index calculation is based on data collected from a monthly survey of supply managers from 18 US industries. Respondents estimate whether the number of new orders has increased, decreased or has not changed. The collected data are processed and compiled to a diffuse index. The index weight in the total manufacturing PMI calculation is 20%.

The manufacturing new orders index is usually closely correlated with data on manufacturing orders published by the Census Bureau. A higher number of new orders in the manufacturing sector points to an increase in consumer demand and allows forecasting a near-term increase in production activity.

However, the index generally does not influence dollar quotes directly and is normally interpreted as part of PMI.

