CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Economic Calendar and indicators of Norway

Overview

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 1.1% 3 Q 2025 1.2% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 4.5% Nov 2025 4.4% Monthly
CPI y/y 3.0% Nov 2025 3.1% Monthly
Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision 4.00% 4.00%
Goods Trade Balance Kr​41.315 B Nov 2025 Kr​56.090 B Monthly

Economic Calendar

Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.22 07:00, NOK, Unemployment Rate, Actual: 4.5%, Forecast: 4.8%, Previous: 4.4%
2025.12.23 07:00, NOK, General Public Domestic Loan Debt y/y, Actual: 3.9%, Forecast: 3.9%, Previous: 3.9%
2025.12.25 00:00, NOK, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, NOK, Boxing Day
2025.12.29 07:00, NOK, Retail Sales m/m, Forecast: 0.0%, Previous: 0.1%
2025.12.29 07:00, NOK, Retail Sales y/y, Forecast: 3.9%, Previous: 3.3%
2026.01.01 09:00, NOK, DNB/NIMA Manufacturing PMI, Forecast: 51.6, Previous: 53.0

Economic indicators

GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP Mainland q/q 0.1% 3 Q 2025 0.5% Quarterly
GDP q/q 1.1% 3 Q 2025 1.2% Quarterly
GDP y/y 2.1% 3 Q 2025 -0.6% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
NAV Unemployment Change 22.714 K Dec 2025 23.206 K Monthly
NAV Unemployment Rate n.s.a. 2.1% Dec 2025 2.1% Monthly
Unemployment Rate 4.5% Nov 2025 4.4% Monthly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI m/m 0.1% Nov 2025 0.1% Monthly
CPI y/y 3.0% Nov 2025 3.1% Monthly
Core CPI m/m -0.3% Nov 2025 0.6% Monthly
Core CPI y/y 3.0% Nov 2025 3.4% Monthly
PPI m/m 2.0% Nov 2025 0.1% Monthly
PPI y/y -8.1% Nov 2025 -6.9% Monthly
Money Last Reference Previous Frequency
General Public Domestic Loan Debt y/y 3.9% Nov 2025 3.9% Monthly
Norges Bank Foreign Exchange Daily Purchase Kr​-0.150 B Aug 2025 Kr​-0.150 B Monthly
Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision 4.00% 4.00%
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Current Account Kr​174.541 B 3 Q 2025 Kr​179.255 B Quarterly
Goods Trade Balance Kr​41.315 B Nov 2025 Kr​56.090 B Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
DNB/NIMA Manufacturing PMI 53.0 Nov 2025 47.7 Monthly
Industrial Confidence -0.3 3 Q 2025 0.4 Quarterly
Industrial Production m/m -2.8% Oct 2025 3.7% Monthly
Industrial Production y/y 5.1% Oct 2025 20.7% Monthly
Manufacturing Production m/m -0.9% Oct 2025 -1.4% Monthly
Manufacturing Production y/y 2.3% Oct 2025 2.9% Monthly
Norges Bank Regional Network - Output Growth 0.40 3 Q 2025 0.40 Quarterly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
Consumer Confidence N/D 4 Q 2025 -3.6 Quarterly
Household Consumption m/m 1.3% Jun 2025 0.5% Monthly
Household Consumption y/y 3.8% Jun 2025 6.6% Monthly
Retail Sales m/m 0.1% Oct 2025 -0.5% Monthly
Retail Sales y/y 3.3% Oct 2025 3.7% Monthly
Housing Last Reference Previous Frequency
HPI n.s.a. m/m -0.2% Nov 2025 -0.4% Monthly
HPI s.a. m/m 0.7% Nov 2025 0.6% Monthly
HPI y/y 6.2% Nov 2025 5.8% Monthly