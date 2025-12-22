Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators of Norway
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|1.1%
|3 Q 2025
|1.2%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|4.5%
|Nov 2025
|4.4%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|3.0%
|Nov 2025
|3.1%
|Monthly
|Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision
|4.00%
|4.00%
|Goods Trade Balance
|Kr41.315 B
|Nov 2025
|Kr56.090 B
|Monthly
Economic Calendar
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.22 07:00, NOK, Unemployment Rate, Actual: 4.5%, Forecast: 4.8%, Previous: 4.4%
2025.12.23 07:00, NOK, General Public Domestic Loan Debt y/y, Actual: 3.9%, Forecast: 3.9%, Previous: 3.9%
2025.12.25 00:00, NOK, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, NOK, Boxing Day
2025.12.29 07:00, NOK, Retail Sales m/m, Forecast: 0.0%, Previous: 0.1%
2025.12.29 07:00, NOK, Retail Sales y/y, Forecast: 3.9%, Previous: 3.3%
2026.01.01 09:00, NOK, DNB/NIMA Manufacturing PMI, Forecast: 51.6, Previous: 53.0
Economic indicators
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP Mainland q/q
|0.1%
|3 Q 2025
|0.5%
|Quarterly
|GDP q/q
|1.1%
|3 Q 2025
|1.2%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|2.1%
|3 Q 2025
|-0.6%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|NAV Unemployment Change
|22.714 K
|Dec 2025
|23.206 K
|Monthly
|NAV Unemployment Rate n.s.a.
|2.1%
|Dec 2025
|2.1%
|Monthly
|Unemployment Rate
|4.5%
|Nov 2025
|4.4%
|Monthly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI m/m
|0.1%
|Nov 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|3.0%
|Nov 2025
|3.1%
|Monthly
|Core CPI m/m
|-0.3%
|Nov 2025
|0.6%
|Monthly
|Core CPI y/y
|3.0%
|Nov 2025
|3.4%
|Monthly
|PPI m/m
|2.0%
|Nov 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|PPI y/y
|-8.1%
|Nov 2025
|-6.9%
|Monthly
|Money
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|General Public Domestic Loan Debt y/y
|3.9%
|Nov 2025
|3.9%
|Monthly
|Norges Bank Foreign Exchange Daily Purchase
|Kr-0.150 B
|Aug 2025
|Kr-0.150 B
|Monthly
|Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision
|4.00%
|4.00%
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Current Account
|Kr174.541 B
|3 Q 2025
|Kr179.255 B
|Quarterly
|Goods Trade Balance
|Kr41.315 B
|Nov 2025
|Kr56.090 B
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|DNB/NIMA Manufacturing PMI
|53.0
|Nov 2025
|47.7
|Monthly
|Industrial Confidence
|-0.3
|3 Q 2025
|0.4
|Quarterly
|Industrial Production m/m
|-2.8%
|Oct 2025
|3.7%
|Monthly
|Industrial Production y/y
|5.1%
|Oct 2025
|20.7%
|Monthly
|Manufacturing Production m/m
|-0.9%
|Oct 2025
|-1.4%
|Monthly
|Manufacturing Production y/y
|2.3%
|Oct 2025
|2.9%
|Monthly
|Norges Bank Regional Network - Output Growth
|0.40
|3 Q 2025
|0.40
|Quarterly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Consumer Confidence
|N/D
|4 Q 2025
|-3.6
|Quarterly
|Household Consumption m/m
|1.3%
|Jun 2025
|0.5%
|Monthly
|Household Consumption y/y
|3.8%
|Jun 2025
|6.6%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales m/m
|0.1%
|Oct 2025
|-0.5%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales y/y
|3.3%
|Oct 2025
|3.7%
|Monthly
|Housing
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|HPI n.s.a. m/m
|-0.2%
|Nov 2025
|-0.4%
|Monthly
|HPI s.a. m/m
|0.7%
|Nov 2025
|0.6%
|Monthly
|HPI y/y
|6.2%
|Nov 2025
|5.8%
|Monthly