The Challenger Job Cuts y/y figures reflect the percentage change in layoffs reported by employers during the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator enables the assessment of the labor market situation. A higher than expected reading is seen as unfavorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as positive.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Challenger United Sates Job Cuts y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.