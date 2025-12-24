CalendarSections

Challenger United Sates Job Cuts y/y

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Challenger, Gray & Christmas
Sector:
Labor
Low N/D 178.7%
175.3%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The Challenger Job Cuts y/y figures reflect the percentage change in layoffs reported by employers during the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator enables the assessment of the labor market situation. A higher than expected reading is seen as unfavorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as positive.

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Challenger United Sates Job Cuts y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
178.7%
175.3%
Oct 2025
175.3%
71.1%
-25.8%
Sep 2025
-25.8%
13.3%
Aug 2025
13.3%
139.8%
Jul 2025
139.8%
-68.3%
-1.6%
Jun 2025
-1.6%
69.2%
47.0%
May 2025
47.0%
68.1%
62.7%
Apr 2025
62.7%
125.3%
204.8%
Mar 2025
204.8%
68.6%
103.2%
Feb 2025
103.2%
1.0%
-39.5%
Jan 2025
-39.5%
28.0%
11.4%
Dec 2024
11.4%
30.8%
26.8%
Nov 2024
26.8%
33.4%
50.9%
Oct 2024
50.9%
30.2%
53.4%
Sep 2024
53.4%
22.1%
1.0%
Aug 2024
1.0%
46.8%
9.2%
Jul 2024
9.2%
-131.4%
19.8%
Jun 2024
19.8%
-133.6%
-20.3%
May 2024
-20.3%
6.5%
-3.3%
Apr 2024
-3.3%
-47.9%
0.7%
Mar 2024
0.7%
-51.1%
8.8%
Feb 2024
8.8%
-116.3%
-20.0%
Jan 2024
-20.0%
-59.0%
-20.2%
Dec 2023
-20.2%
158.1%
-40.8%
Nov 2023
-40.8%
195.9%
8.8%
Oct 2023
8.8%
58.2%
Sep 2023
58.2%
225.3%
266.9%
Aug 2023
266.9%
-8.2%
Jul 2023
-8.2%
230.0%
25.2%
Jun 2023
25.2%
248.6%
286.7%
May 2023
286.7%
227.2%
175.9%
Apr 2023
175.9%
200.2%
319.4%
Mar 2023
319.4%
148.0%
410.1%
Feb 2023
410.1%
94.1%
440.0%
Jan 2023
440.0%
56.4%
129.1%
Dec 2022
129.1%
34.0%
416.5%
Nov 2022
416.5%
12.2%
48.3%
Oct 2022
48.3%
1.9%
67.6%
Sep 2022
67.6%
-9.7%
30.3%
Aug 2022
30.3%
-20.8%
36.3%
Jul 2022
36.3%
-31.5%
58.8%
Jun 2022
58.8%
-40.9%
-15.8%
May 2022
-15.8%
-47.2%
6.0%
Apr 2022
6.0%
-53.0%
-30.1%
Mar 2022
-30.1%
-56.7%
-55.9%
Feb 2022
-55.9%
-55.4%
-76.0%
Jan 2022
-76.0%
-60.2%
-75.3%
Dec 2021
-75.3%
-60.6%
-77.0%
Nov 2021
-77.0%
-58.9%
-71.7%
Oct 2021
-71.7%
-53.8%
-84.9%
12345
