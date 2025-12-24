The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Refinery Utilization Rate Change reflects the utilization of the atmospheric crude oil distillation units. It is calculated by dividing the gross input to these units by the the last reported operable capacity. The total operating capacity includes all refineries that are in operation, as well as those that are not in operation at the report time, but can be placed in operation within 30 days.

Data for the index calculation are collected from the Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR). The weekly report is conducted using a cut-off method, in which companies are ranked from largest to smallest based on the quantities indicated in previous reports. Companies are selected so as the total sample covers about 90 percent of the total quantity of the refined oil. Companies report data by fax or Internet using secure file transfer. The collected data is processed automatically.

EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and prices for crude oil and principal petroleum products. It is a reliable source of current information on the energy industry used by manufacturers, press, policy makers, consumers and analysts, as well as state and local authorities. The report data describe supply and disposition of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States and large US regions.

An increase in utilization rate reflects positive trends in the oil refining sector, however, the indicator itself rarely has a noticeable impact on US dollar quotes.

