Economic Calendar
United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) n.s.a. m/m
|Low
|N/D
|
0.3%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
CPI n.s.a. m/m shows monthly percentage changes in prices for the consumer basket of goods and services. The index shows price changes from the perspective of the consumer. The index calculation is not seasonally adjusted, i.e. it does not reflect annual changes occurring approximately at the same time and that are approximately equal in size. Such adjustments may include holidays, weather, production cycles, etc. The index is calculated in comparison with the reference period prices. The reference period in CPI calculation is 1982. Consumer Price Index characterizes inflation dynamics.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) n.s.a. m/m" macroeconomic indicator.
