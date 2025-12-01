Economic Calendar and indicators of Switzerland

CalendarSections

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q -0.5% 3 Q 2025 0.2% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 3.0% Nov 2025 3.0% Monthly
CPI y/y N/D Nov 2025 0.1% Monthly
SNB Interest Rate Decision N/D
Trade Balance ₣​3.841 B Nov 2025 ₣​4.203 B Monthly

Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.25 00:00, CHF, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, CHF, Saint Stephen's Day
2025.12.29 20:30, CHF, CFTC CHF Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.30 08:00, CHF, KOF Economic Barometer, Forecast: 99.7, Previous: 101.7
2025.12.31 09:00, CHF, Credit Suisse Economic Expectations
2026.01.01 08:30, CHF, procure.ch Manufacturing PMI

Market Last Reference Previous Frequency
CFTC CHF Non-Commercial Net Positions N/D 16 Dec 2025 Weekly
GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q -0.5% 3 Q 2025 0.2% Quarterly
GDP y/y 0.5% 3 Q 2025 1.3% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
Employment Level N/D 3 Q 2025 5.532 M Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 3.0% Nov 2025 3.0% Monthly
Unemployment Rate n.s.a. 2.9% Nov 2025 2.9% Monthly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI m/m N/D Nov 2025 -0.3% Monthly
CPI y/y N/D Nov 2025 0.1% Monthly
PPI m/m N/D Nov 2025 Monthly
PPI y/y N/D Nov 2025 Monthly
Money Last Reference Previous Frequency
Foreign Currency Reserves ₣​727.386 B Nov 2025 ₣​724.906 B Monthly
SNB Interest Rate Decision N/D
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Exports ₣​23.478 B Nov 2025 ₣​25.278 B Monthly
Imports ₣​19.637 B Nov 2025 ₣​21.075 B Monthly
Trade Balance ₣​3.841 B Nov 2025 ₣​4.203 B Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
Credit Suisse Economic Expectations N/D Nov 2025 -7.7 Monthly
Industrial Orders y/y 11.4% 1 Q 2018 11.2% Quarterly
Industrial Production y/y N/D 3 Q 2025 -0.1% Quarterly
KOF Economic Barometer 101.7 Nov 2025 101.5 Monthly
procure.ch Manufacturing PMI N/D Nov 2025 48.2 Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
Consumer Climate -37 4 Q 2025 -33 Quarterly
Retail Sales y/y N/D Oct 2025 1.5% Monthly