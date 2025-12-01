Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators of Switzerland
Overview
|Indicator
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|-0.5%
|3 Q 2025
|0.2%
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|3.0%
|Nov 2025
|3.0%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|SNB Interest Rate Decision
|N/D
|Trade Balance
|₣3.841 B
|Nov 2025
|₣4.203 B
|Monthly
Economic Calendar
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.25 00:00, CHF, Christmas Day
2025.12.26 00:00, CHF, Saint Stephen's Day
2025.12.29 20:30, CHF, CFTC CHF Non-Commercial Net Positions
2025.12.30 08:00, CHF, KOF Economic Barometer, Forecast: 99.7, Previous: 101.7
2025.12.31 09:00, CHF, Credit Suisse Economic Expectations
2026.01.01 08:30, CHF, procure.ch Manufacturing PMI
Economic indicators
|Market
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CFTC CHF Non-Commercial Net Positions
|N/D
|16 Dec 2025
|Weekly
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|-0.5%
|3 Q 2025
|0.2%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|0.5%
|3 Q 2025
|1.3%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Employment Level
|N/D
|3 Q 2025
|5.532 M
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|3.0%
|Nov 2025
|3.0%
|Monthly
|Unemployment Rate n.s.a.
|2.9%
|Nov 2025
|2.9%
|Monthly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-0.3%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|0.1%
|Monthly
|PPI m/m
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|Monthly
|PPI y/y
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|Monthly
|Money
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Foreign Currency Reserves
|₣727.386 B
|Nov 2025
|₣724.906 B
|Monthly
|SNB Interest Rate Decision
|N/D
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Exports
|₣23.478 B
|Nov 2025
|₣25.278 B
|Monthly
|Imports
|₣19.637 B
|Nov 2025
|₣21.075 B
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|₣3.841 B
|Nov 2025
|₣4.203 B
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Credit Suisse Economic Expectations
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|-7.7
|Monthly
|Industrial Orders y/y
|11.4%
|1 Q 2018
|11.2%
|Quarterly
|Industrial Production y/y
|N/D
|3 Q 2025
|-0.1%
|Quarterly
|KOF Economic Barometer
|101.7
|Nov 2025
|101.5
|Monthly
|procure.ch Manufacturing PMI
|N/D
|Nov 2025
|48.2
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Consumer Climate
|-37
|4 Q 2025
|-33
|Quarterly
|Retail Sales y/y
|N/D
|Oct 2025
|1.5%
|Monthly