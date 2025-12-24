The Dallas Fed Services Business Activity index reflects a difference between the number of respondents who reported an improvement in business conditions during the reported month compared to the previous one, and those who reported deterioration. The indicator is seasonally adjusted. The index growth can have a positive effect on the US dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Dallas Services Business Activity" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.