Retail Sales y/y shows the change in the US retail sales for the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The calculation is adjusted for inflation. The index is often called the consumer spending indicator and allows assessing inflation in the US. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on the US dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.