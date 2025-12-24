CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Philadelphia New Orders

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
Sector:
Business
Low 5.0 4.6
-8.6
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Philadelphia Fed New Orders Index shows a change in the number of new orders received by leading manufacturers in the Philadelphia Fed region. This region includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, i.e. states with high economic activity. So, this index often correlates with the national one.

The index of new orders is calculated based on a survey of leading manufacturing companies in the region. Business leaders are asked to assess whether the situation in their companies has improved, worsened or remained unchanged. In addition to new orders, the survey also includes an assessment of the number of unfilled orders, shipment, delivery times, inventories, prices received, number of employees, average hours worked per week. Also, respondents are asked to assess the overall level of business activity in their sector. Answers in two time intervals are expected: evaluation of the last month and a forecast for the next six months.

The index is calculated as a difference between the percentage of positive estimates and the percentage of negative ones. If the final index value is positive, it means that the prices paid by manufacturers have increased on the average across the region. Readings below zero indicate a decrease in the prices paid.

The region falling under the responsibility of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank is one of the most economically active regions of the country, that is why the index of new orders is usually monitored by analysts and considered to be an indirect leading indicator of the US economy state. An increase in the number of new orders can be a leading indicator of production activity in the region, since it causes a near-term production growth.

Dynamics of the Philadelphia Fed New Orders index can cause insignificant volatility of dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Philadelphia New Orders" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
5.0
4.6
-8.6
Nov 2025
-8.6
3.5
18.2
Oct 2025
18.2
3.9
12.4
Sep 2025
12.4
5.6
-1.9
Aug 2025
-1.9
14.2
18.4
Jul 2025
18.4
10.7
2.3
Jun 2025
2.3
11.7
7.5
May 2025
7.5
9.3
-34.2
Apr 2025
-34.2
15.3
8.7
Mar 2025
8.7
13.3
21.9
Feb 2025
21.9
55.3
42.9
Jan 2025
42.9
5.1
-3.6
Dec 2024
-4.3
24.6
8.9
Nov 2024
8.9
20.0
14.2
Oct 2024
14.2
9.6
-1.5
Sep 2024
-1.5
16.2
14.6
Aug 2024
14.6
-7.2
20.7
Jul 2024
20.7
-7.9
-2.2
Jun 2024
-2.2
0.4
-7.9
May 2024
-7.9
1.5
12.2
Apr 2024
12.2
-4.3
5.4
Mar 2024
5.4
-5.8
-5.2
Feb 2024
-5.2
-6.9
-17.9
Jan 2024
-17.9
1.4
-22.1
Dec 2023
-25.6
6.1
1.3
Nov 2023
1.3
-2.9
4.4
Oct 2023
4.4
2.9
-10.2
Sep 2023
-10.2
0.1
16.0
Aug 2023
16.0
-13.5
-15.9
Jul 2023
-15.9
-10.0
-11.0
Jun 2023
-11.0
-15.8
-8.9
May 2023
-8.9
-25.7
-22.7
Apr 2023
-22.7
-21.2
-28.2
Mar 2023
-28.2
-12.3
-13.6
Feb 2023
-13.6
-18.4
-10.9
Jan 2023
-10.9
-21.3
-22.3
Dec 2022
-25.8
-16.1
-16.2
Nov 2022
-16.2
-16.8
-15.9
Oct 2022
-15.9
18.8
-17.6
Sep 2022
-17.6
20.3
-5.1
Aug 2022
-5.1
21.3
-24.8
Jul 2022
-24.8
24.5
-12.4
Jun 2022
-12.4
26.5
22.1
May 2022
22.1
26.7
17.8
Apr 2022
17.8
27.0
25.8
Mar 2022
25.8
26.8
14.2
Feb 2022
14.2
27.3
17.9
Jan 2022
17.9
25.1
13.7
Dec 2021
13.7
25.5
47.4
Nov 2021
47.4
23.1
30.8
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code