S&P/Case-Shiller United States Home Price Index (HPI) Composite-20 y/y

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Sector:
Housing
Medium 1.4% 1.4%
1.6%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
1.1%
1.4%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The S&P/Case-Shiller HPI Composite-20 y/y reflects changes in the value of the residential housing in 20 US major metropolitan areas in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

The calculation involves the method of weighted repeated sales offered by Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. Data for calculation are collected from local recording offices. Each metropolitan area is given a weigh used for the aggregate index calculation. The available data usually include the date, sale price and type of property. An object needs to have an earlier arms-length sales transaction in order to be included in the composite index calculation.

The following types of homes are excluded from calculation:

  • New homes, because it is not possible to measure a change in its price before a repeated sale
  • Condominiums and cooperatives, multi-unit houses and other objects, which cannot be determined as "single-family dwelling"
  • Non arm-length transactions (e.g. transfers between family members)
  • Transactions where the property type designation is changed (e.g., properties originally recorded as single-family homes are subsequently recorded as condominiums)
  • Homes that have been repeatedly sold two or more times during six months

Different factors are usually formed in the market for different types of property, which determine demand, supply and prices. Therefore, for the correct evaluation of the market situation, the index includes segmentation by type of residential dwellings. The detailed version of this composite indicator includes three separate indices: prices for dwellings with low, medium and high cost. Changes in prices for expensive homes has a greater impact on the composite index result. This is one of the differences between the index and FHFA house price index, in which no segmentation is applied and an average price for all types of houses is calculated.

Also, S&P/CS calculation uses a smaller sample and does not take into account data from 13 states. The indicator is used for measuring activity in the real estate market in the largest US metro areas. Index growth can have a positive effect on dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P/Case-Shiller United States Home Price Index (HPI) Composite-20 y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
1.4%
1.4%
1.6%
Aug 2025
1.6%
1.7%
1.8%
Jul 2025
1.8%
1.7%
2.1%
Jun 2025
2.1%
2.4%
2.8%
May 2025
2.8%
3.1%
3.4%
Apr 2025
3.4%
3.8%
4.1%
Mar 2025
4.1%
4.4%
4.5%
Feb 2025
4.5%
4.7%
4.7%
Jan 2025
4.7%
4.6%
4.5%
Dec 2024
4.5%
4.7%
4.3%
Nov 2024
4.3%
3.9%
4.2%
Oct 2024
4.2%
4.5%
4.6%
Sep 2024
4.6%
4.7%
5.2%
Aug 2024
5.2%
5.2%
5.9%
Jul 2024
5.9%
5.9%
6.5%
Jun 2024
6.5%
6.5%
6.8%
May 2024
6.8%
6.8%
7.2%
Apr 2024
7.2%
6.8%
7.4%
Mar 2024
7.4%
7.8%
7.3%
Feb 2024
7.3%
7.1%
6.6%
Jan 2024
6.6%
7.1%
6.1%
Dec 2023
6.1%
6.0%
5.4%
Nov 2023
5.4%
5.2%
4.9%
Oct 2023
4.9%
4.7%
3.9%
Sep 2023
3.9%
3.0%
2.2%
Aug 2023
2.2%
0.9%
0.1%
Jul 2023
0.1%
-0.4%
-1.2%
Jun 2023
-1.2%
-1.0%
-1.7%
May 2023
-1.7%
-1.8%
-1.7%
Apr 2023
-1.7%
-1.9%
-1.1%
Mar 2023
-1.1%
-0.4%
0.4%
Feb 2023
0.4%
1.8%
2.5%
Jan 2023
2.5%
3.9%
4.6%
Dec 2022
4.6%
6.1%
6.8%
Nov 2022
6.8%
7.9%
8.6%
Oct 2022
8.6%
9.7%
10.4%
Sep 2022
10.4%
12.4%
13.1%
Aug 2022
13.1%
15.4%
16.1%
Jul 2022
16.1%
17.9%
18.6%
Jun 2022
18.6%
19.8%
20.5%
May 2022
20.5%
20.5%
21.2%
Apr 2022
21.2%
21.9%
21.2%
Mar 2022
21.2%
20.8%
20.2%
Feb 2022
20.2%
19.2%
19.1%
Jan 2022
19.1%
19.2%
18.6%
Dec 2021
18.6%
18.4%
18.3%
Nov 2021
18.3%
17.8%
18.4%
Oct 2021
18.4%
18.8%
19.1%
Sep 2021
19.1%
19.1%
19.7%
Aug 2021
19.7%
19.6%
19.9%
