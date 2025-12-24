Economic Calendar
United States Personal Income m/m
|Low
|N/D
|0.8%
|
0.4%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Personal Income m/m shows a change in the amount of funds received by consumers in the given month compared to the previous one. The calculation includes all types of income: wages and salaries, bonuses, rental income, dividends from investments, profit sharing from business, benefits, insurance payments, pension, etc.
The US BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis) releases the indicator as part of the Personal Income and Outlays report, along with Personal Spending. Analysts often interpret these two indicators in combination, since the ratio between these two values is taken into account when assessing the activity of consumers and for predicting their further behavior.
The indicator is used to forecast consumer spending in the near future and assess the inflation. Growth of personal income from different sources may warm up the consumer market, as well as lead to increase of spendings and growth of inflation.
A higher reading is usually seen as positive for the US dollar, as it is closely connected with inflation growth.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Personal Income m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
