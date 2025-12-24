Economic Calendar
United States Employment Benefits q/q
|Low
|0.8%
|1.0%
|
0.7%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|1.1%
|
0.8%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Employment Benefits q/q show changes in the amounts received by employees of US companies in addition to the base wages, in the given quarter compared to the previous one. The indicator is calculated based on a survey of employers.
Together with the employment wages, this indicator is included in the calculation of the Employment Cost Index. Employment benefits are divided into five categories in this survey:
- Paid leaves, such as holidays, weekends, sick leaves, personal annual leaves
- Bonuses, such as overtime work and incentive; increasing coefficients, bonuses not related directly to production (such as the thirteenth salary or a profit bonus)
- Insurance payments: life, health, short-term and long-term disability insurance
- Pension deductions and payments on savings programs
- Legally fixed payments, such as social security, medical insurance, unemployment insurance at the federal and state levels, compensation to employees
Economists interpret this indicator both as part of the labor cost index (as a leading indicator of inflation) and separately. The indicator itself is valuable, because it reflects the structure of insurance and pension payments, which allows insurance companies to evaluate their prospects and adjust the amounts of contracts. Representatives of business circles analyze additional payments and use them as a guide to adjust their own compensation costs.
Generally, growth of employment benefits leads to an increase in the final prices for products manufactured in the country and can therefore affect inflation. Inflation growth, in turn, is seen as positive for dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Employment Benefits q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
