CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Sector:
Market
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions indicator is the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly report that reflects the difference between the total volume of long and short Nasdaq 100 index futures positions existing in the market and opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. The data correspond to positions held mainly by participants in the futures markets of the Chicago and New York stock exchanges. So the indicator is a net volume of long Nasdaq 100 positions in the United States.

The chart of the entire available history of the "CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
16 Dec 2025
N/D
9 Dec 2025
N/D
2 Dec 2025
N/D
25 Nov 2025
N/D
18 Nov 2025
N/D
10 Nov 2025
N/D
4 Nov 2025
N/D
28 Oct 2025
N/D
21 Oct 2025
N/D
14 Oct 2025
N/D
7 Oct 2025
N/D
30 Sep 2025
N/D
23.4 K
23 Sep 2025
23.4 K
17.8 K
16 Sep 2025
17.8 K
25.5 K
9 Sep 2025
25.5 K
15.4 K
2 Sep 2025
15.4 K
36.1 K
26 Aug 2025
36.1 K
33.8 K
19 Aug 2025
33.8 K
42.3 K
12 Aug 2025
42.3 K
33.8 K
5 Aug 2025
33.8 K
35.0 K
29 Jul 2025
35.0 K
30.7 K
22 Jul 2025
30.7 K
34.9 K
15 Jul 2025
34.9 K
31.2 K
8 Jul 2025
31.2 K
27.1 K
1 Jul 2025
27.1 K
16.5 K
24 Jun 2025
16.5 K
15.7 K
17 Jun 2025
15.7 K
17.7 K
10 Jun 2025
17.7 K
14.7 K
3 Jun 2025
14.7 K
17.0 K
27 May 2025
17.0 K
14.5 K
20 May 2025
14.5 K
19.5 K
13 May 2025
19.5 K
32.8 K
6 May 2025
32.8 K
30.9 K
29 Apr 2025
30.9 K
37.7 K
22 Apr 2025
37.7 K
31.8 K
15 Apr 2025
31.8 K
24.3 K
8 Apr 2025
24.3 K
15.2 K
1 Apr 2025
15.2 K
8.7 K
25 Mar 2025
8.7 K
23.0 K
18 Mar 2025
23.0 K
22.7 K
11 Mar 2025
22.7 K
21.8 K
4 Mar 2025
21.8 K
25.8 K
25 Feb 2025
25.8 K
9.8 K
18 Feb 2025
9.8 K
13.4 K
11 Feb 2025
13.4 K
19.0 K
4 Feb 2025
19.0 K
30.7 K
28 Jan 2025
30.7 K
18.5 K
21 Jan 2025
18.5 K
10.5 K
14 Jan 2025
10.5 K
18.8 K
7 Jan 2025
18.8 K
27.2 K
