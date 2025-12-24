Economic Calendar
University of Michigan United States Current Conditions
|Low
|50.4
|50.7
|
50.7
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|53.6
|
50.4
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
University of Michigan Current Conditions show how US consumers assess current economic conditions in the country. The index is calculated monthly based on a telephone survey of at least 500 US households, which the University of Michigan conducts to calculate five different indices, including this one.
Respondents are polled to answer various questions, including the following ones:
- Whether their families' financial conditions have become better or worse than a year ago
- Whether it is a good time to purchase large household items and make other large purchases
Answers to these are calculated as follows: the percentage of negative values is subtracted from positive ones, and 100 is added to the resulting value. The resulting values are added up and divided by 2.6424 (the value for the base period), after which 2 (the correction constant for the sample composition) is added to the resulting figure.
The University of Michigan Current Conditions index allows evaluating near-term outlook for the consumer demand, inflation and economic growth. Higher readings indicate that US households spend money, demand increases, consumer activity expands and pushes forward both inflation and the entire national economy. On the contrary, a fall in the index can become a leading indicator of economic slowdown.
Index growth can have a positive effect on USD quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "University of Michigan United States Current Conditions" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
