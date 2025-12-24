CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

University of Michigan United States Current Conditions

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
University of Michigan
Sector:
Consumer
Low 50.4 50.7
50.7
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
53.6
50.4
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

University of Michigan Current Conditions show how US consumers assess current economic conditions in the country. The index is calculated monthly based on a telephone survey of at least 500 US households, which the University of Michigan conducts to calculate five different indices, including this one.

Respondents are polled to answer various questions, including the following ones:

  • Whether their families' financial conditions have become better or worse than a year ago
  • Whether it is a good time to purchase large household items and make other large purchases

Answers to these are calculated as follows: the percentage of negative values is subtracted from positive ones, and 100 is added to the resulting value. The resulting values ​​are added up and divided by 2.6424 (the value for the base period), after which 2 (the correction constant for the sample composition) is added to the resulting figure.

The University of Michigan Current Conditions index allows evaluating near-term outlook for the consumer demand, inflation and economic growth. Higher readings indicate that US households spend money, demand increases, consumer activity expands and pushes forward both inflation and the entire national economy. On the contrary, a fall in the index can become a leading indicator of economic slowdown.

Index growth can have a positive effect on USD quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "University of Michigan United States Current Conditions" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
50.4
50.7
50.7
Dec 2025 prelim.
50.7
50.6
51.1
Nov 2025
51.1
52.3
52.3
Nov 2025 prelim.
52.3
61.3
58.6
Oct 2025
58.6
61.0
61.0
Oct 2025 prelim.
61.0
58.8
60.4
Sep 2025
60.4
61.2
61.2
Sep 2025 prelim.
61.2
61.3
61.7
Aug 2025
61.7
60.9
60.9
Aug 2025 prelim.
60.9
67.9
68.0
Jul 2025
68.0
66.8
66.8
Jul 2025 prelim.
66.8
61.1
64.8
Jun 2025
64.8
63.7
63.7
Jun 2025 prelim.
63.7
62.2
58.9
May 2025
58.9
57.6
57.6
May 2025 prelim.
57.6
57.4
59.8
Apr 2025
59.8
56.5
56.5
Apr 2025 prelim.
56.5
62.9
63.8
Mar 2025
63.8
63.5
63.5
Mar 2025 prelim.
63.5
72.3
65.7
Feb 2025
65.7
68.7
68.7
Feb 2025 prelim.
68.7
76.4
74.0
Jan 2025
74.0
77.9
77.9
Jan 2025 prelim.
77.9
77.6
75.1
Dec 2024
75.1
77.7
77.7
Dec 2024 prelim.
77.7
65.7
63.9
Nov 2024
63.9
64.4
64.4
Nov 2024 prelim.
64.4
63.0
64.9
Oct 2024
64.9
62.7
62.7
Oct 2024 prelim.
62.7
64.8
63.3
Sep 2024
63.3
62.9
62.9
Sep 2024 prelim.
62.9
61.6
61.3
Aug 2024
61.3
60.9
60.9
Aug 2024 prelim.
60.9
61.9
62.7
Jul 2024
62.7
64.1
64.1
Jul 2024 prelim.
64.1
69.2
65.9
Jun 2024
65.9
62.5
62.5
Jun 2024 prelim.
62.5
67.1
69.6
May 2024
69.6
68.8
68.8
May 2024 prelim.
68.8
76.3
79.0
Apr 2024
79.0
79.3
79.3
Apr 2024 prelim.
79.3
84.0
82.5
Mar 2024
82.5
79.4
79.4
Mar 2024 prelim.
79.4
75.3
79.4
Feb 2024
79.4
81.5
81.5
Feb 2024 prelim.
81.5
83.1
81.9
Jan 2024
81.9
83.3
83.3
Jan 2024 prelim.
83.3
76.2
73.3
Dec 2023
73.3
74.0
74.0
Dec 2023 prelim.
74.0
67.4
68.3
123456
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code