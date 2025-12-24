University of Michigan Current Conditions show how US consumers assess current economic conditions in the country. The index is calculated monthly based on a telephone survey of at least 500 US households, which the University of Michigan conducts to calculate five different indices, including this one.

Respondents are polled to answer various questions, including the following ones:

Whether their families' financial conditions have become better or worse than a year ago

Whether it is a good time to purchase large household items and make other large purchases

Answers to these are calculated as follows: the percentage of negative values is subtracted from positive ones, and 100 is added to the resulting value. The resulting values ​​are added up and divided by 2.6424 (the value for the base period), after which 2 (the correction constant for the sample composition) is added to the resulting figure.

The University of Michigan Current Conditions index allows evaluating near-term outlook for the consumer demand, inflation and economic growth. Higher readings indicate that US households spend money, demand increases, consumer activity expands and pushes forward both inflation and the entire national economy. On the contrary, a fall in the index can become a leading indicator of economic slowdown.

Index growth can have a positive effect on USD quotes.

Last values: