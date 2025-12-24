TIC Overall Net Capital Flow is part of the national balance of payments characterizing capital inflows and outflows. A positive balance indicates capital inflow, a negative value shows an outflow.

The US Treasury releases the net capital flow report monthly as part of Treasury International Capital Data (TIC). The report reflects the movement of most types of securities, such as treasuries, corporate shares and bonds.

TIC data include most components of international financial flows. It is calculated as the sum of the following values:

Long-term transactions (a negative value indicates capital outflow)

Purchases of US securities by foreign investors

Non-market Treasury securities issued for foreign official institutions and other foreign residents

Monthly changes in bank liabilities

Dollar-denominated changes in US Treasury's liabilities

The following components are subtracted form the resulting sum: payments to foreign residents under domestic securities, purchase of foreign securities through swaps.

The report does not include inflows of direct investment in US companies from abroad and direct investments made by US residents in foreign companies.

The positive capital flow can affect US dollar positively, because foreign residents are forced to buy dollar in order to pay for US securities. The indicator has the greatest impact on securities markets.

Last values: