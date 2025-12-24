Economic Calendar
United States Treasury International Capital (TIC) Overall Net Capital Flow
|Low
|$-37.3 B
|$128.1 B
|
$184.3 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|$158.7 B
|
$-37.3 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
TIC Overall Net Capital Flow is part of the national balance of payments characterizing capital inflows and outflows. A positive balance indicates capital inflow, a negative value shows an outflow.
The US Treasury releases the net capital flow report monthly as part of Treasury International Capital Data (TIC). The report reflects the movement of most types of securities, such as treasuries, corporate shares and bonds.
TIC data include most components of international financial flows. It is calculated as the sum of the following values:
- Long-term transactions (a negative value indicates capital outflow)
- Purchases of US securities by foreign investors
- Non-market Treasury securities issued for foreign official institutions and other foreign residents
- Monthly changes in bank liabilities
- Dollar-denominated changes in US Treasury's liabilities
The following components are subtracted form the resulting sum: payments to foreign residents under domestic securities, purchase of foreign securities through swaps.
The report does not include inflows of direct investment in US companies from abroad and direct investments made by US residents in foreign companies.
The positive capital flow can affect US dollar positively, because foreign residents are forced to buy dollar in order to pay for US securities. The indicator has the greatest impact on securities markets.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Treasury International Capital (TIC) Overall Net Capital Flow" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
