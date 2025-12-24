Richmond Fed Services Revenues reflect a percentage change in the revenues of service companies operating in the fifth US constituency, in the reported month compared to the previous month. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Richmond Services Revenues" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.