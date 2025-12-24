CalendarSections

Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Chicago National Activity Index

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
Sector:
Business
Chicago Fed National Activity Index provides monthly evaluation of the overall economic activity and inflationary pressure in the United States. It is calculated as a weighted average composite index, which combines 85 separate indicators of the national economy.

Economic indicators from the following four major categories are used for CFNAI calculation:

  • Production and income (23 data series)
  • Employment, unemployment, working hours (24 data series)
  • Private consumption and households (15 data series)
  • Sales, orders and inventories (23 data series)

These data series demonstrate various aspects of national economic activity. For convenience, all data are adjusted for inflation.

CFNAI is the only indicator, which reflects the combined movement of all 85 indicators. The individual weights of components are determined based on the historical value of the contribution of each indicator to the general combined movement of the index.

The index values range between +1 and -1, and the average value is 0. Since the economic activity tends to grow, the positive deviation of the average value indicates a growing trend, and a negative value points to a downtrend.

Economists use the indicator to measure the overall economic activity in the country. An increase in all components except for some of labor market indicators (unemployment), indicates the expansion of the national economy. Also, growth in production, wages, consumer spending and other national indicators allows evaluating current and near-term inflation.

Chicago Fed updates the index data monthly. It publishes a collection of tables and graphs, as well as explanations to them. The interpretation of the index depends on how individual components of the index move relative to each other. In general, higher CFNAI values have a better effect on dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Chicago National Activity Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
0.06
-0.12
Aug 2025
-0.12
0.07
-0.28
Jul 2025
-0.19
-0.09
-0.18
Jun 2025
-0.10
-0.12
-0.16
May 2025
-0.28
-0.03
-0.36
Apr 2025
-0.25
-0.11
0.03
Mar 2025
-0.03
0.02
0.24
Feb 2025
0.18
0.07
-0.08
Jan 2025
-0.03
0.04
0.18
Dec 2024
0.15
0.24
-0.01
Nov 2024
-0.12
-0.13
-0.50
Oct 2024
-0.40
0.00
-0.27
Sep 2024
-0.28
0.14
-0.01
Aug 2024
0.12
-0.12
-0.42
Jul 2024
-0.34
-0.05
-0.09
Jun 2024
0.05
-0.06
0.23
May 2024
0.18
-0.09
-0.26
Apr 2024
-0.23
0.10
-0.04
Mar 2024
0.15
0.09
Feb 2024
0.05
-0.54
Jan 2024
-0.30
-0.01
0.02
Dec 2023
-0.15
-0.11
0.01
Nov 2023
0.03
0.02
-0.66
Oct 2023
0.02
-0.01
-0.22
Sep 2023
0.02
-0.03
-0.22
Aug 2023
0.12
-0.01
-0.33
Jul 2023
-0.32
0.02
-0.28
Jun 2023
-0.15
0.03
0.14
May 2023
-0.15
0.00
0.14
Apr 2023
0.07
-0.02
-0.37
Mar 2023
-0.19
-0.02
-0.19
Feb 2023
-0.19
0.00
0.23
Jan 2023
0.23
0.03
-0.46
Dec 2022
-0.49
0.04
-0.51
Nov 2022
-0.51
-0.01
0.00
Oct 2022
-0.05
-0.07
0.17
Sep 2022
0.10
-0.04
0.10
Aug 2022
0.00
0.08
0.29
Jul 2022
0.27
0.12
-0.25
Jun 2022
-0.19
-0.03
-0.19
May 2022
0.01
-0.20
0.40
Apr 2022
0.47
-0.09
0.36
Mar 2022
0.44
0.21
0.54
Feb 2022
0.51
0.29
0.59
Jan 2022
0.69
-0.08
0.07
Dec 2021
-0.15
-0.43
0.44
Nov 2021
0.37
-0.06
0.75
Oct 2021
0.76
0.19
-0.18
Sep 2021
-0.13
-0.01
0.05
Aug 2021
0.29
-0.24
0.75
1234
