Factory Orders excl. Transportation m/m reflect a change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers in the reported month compared to the previous month. Orders for any types of vehicles are excluded from the indicator calculation. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Factory Orders excl. Transportation m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.