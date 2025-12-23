CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Economic Calendar and indicators of South Korea

Overview

Indicator Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 1.2% 3 Q 2025 0.6% Quarterly
Unemployment Rate 2.7% Nov 2025 2.6% Monthly
CPI y/y 2.4% Nov 2025 2.4% Monthly
BOK Interest Rate Decision 2.50% 2.50%
Trade Balance $​9.740 B Nov 2025 $​9.735 B Monthly

Economic Calendar

Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.23 21:00, KRW, Consumer Confidence, Actual: 109.9, Forecast: 108.4, Previous: 112.4
2025.12.25 00:00, KRW, Christmas Day
2025.12.29 21:00, KRW, BOK Manufacturing BSI, Forecast: 71, Previous: 70
2025.12.29 23:00, KRW, Industrial Production m/m, Forecast: 3.1%, Previous: -4.0%
2025.12.29 23:00, KRW, Industrial Production y/y, Forecast: -4.6%, Previous: -8.1%
2025.12.29 23:00, KRW, Retail Sales m/m, Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 3.5%
2025.12.29 23:00, KRW, Index of Services m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: -0.6%
2025.12.30 23:00, KRW, CPI m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: -0.2%
2025.12.30 23:00, KRW, CPI y/y, Forecast: 1.8%, Previous: 2.4%
2026.01.01 00:00, KRW, Exports y/y, Forecast: 5.5%, Previous: 8.4%
2026.01.01 00:00, KRW, Imports y/y, Forecast: 7.5%, Previous: 1.1%
2026.01.01 00:00, KRW, Trade Balance, Forecast: $​9.642 B, Previous: $​9.740 B

Economic indicators

GDP Last Reference Previous Frequency
GDP q/q 1.2% 3 Q 2025 0.6% Quarterly
GDP y/y 1.7% 3 Q 2025 0.5% Quarterly
Labor Last Reference Previous Frequency
Unemployment Rate 2.7% Nov 2025 2.6% Monthly
Prices Last Reference Previous Frequency
CPI m/m -0.2% Nov 2025 0.3% Monthly
CPI y/y 2.4% Nov 2025 2.4% Monthly
Export Price Index y/y 7.0% Nov 2025 4.8% Monthly
Import Price Index y/y 2.2% Nov 2025 0.5% Monthly
PPI m/m 0.3% Nov 2025 0.3% Monthly
PPI y/y 1.9% Nov 2025 1.6% Monthly
Money Last Reference Previous Frequency
BOK Interest Rate Decision 2.50% 2.50%
BOK M2 Money Supply y/y 7.1% Oct 2025 7.2% Monthly
Foreign Exchange Reserves $​430.66 B Nov 2025 $​428.82 B Monthly
Trade Last Reference Previous Frequency
Current Account $​6.81 B Oct 2025 $​13.47 B Monthly
Exports y/y 8.4% Nov 2025 8.4% Monthly
Imports y/y 1.1% Nov 2025 1.2% Monthly
Trade Balance $​9.740 B Nov 2025 $​9.735 B Monthly
Business Last Reference Previous Frequency
BOK Manufacturing BSI 70 Dec 2025 68 Monthly
Industrial Production m/m -4.0% Oct 2025 -1.1% Monthly
Industrial Production y/y -8.1% Oct 2025 11.9% Monthly
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI 49.4 Nov 2025 49.4 Monthly
Consumer Last Reference Previous Frequency
Consumer Confidence 109.9 Dec 2025 112.4 Monthly
Index of Services m/m -0.6% Oct 2025 2.0% Monthly
Retail Sales m/m 3.5% Oct 2025 -0.1% Monthly