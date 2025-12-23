Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar and indicators of South Korea
Time,
Currency
Event
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2025.12.23 21:00, KRW, Consumer Confidence, Actual: 109.9, Forecast: 108.4, Previous: 112.4
2025.12.25 00:00, KRW, Christmas Day
2025.12.29 21:00, KRW, BOK Manufacturing BSI, Forecast: 71, Previous: 70
2025.12.29 23:00, KRW, Industrial Production m/m, Forecast: 3.1%, Previous: -4.0%
2025.12.29 23:00, KRW, Industrial Production y/y, Forecast: -4.6%, Previous: -8.1%
2025.12.29 23:00, KRW, Retail Sales m/m, Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 3.5%
2025.12.29 23:00, KRW, Index of Services m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: -0.6%
2025.12.30 23:00, KRW, CPI m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: -0.2%
2025.12.30 23:00, KRW, CPI y/y, Forecast: 1.8%, Previous: 2.4%
2026.01.01 00:00, KRW, Exports y/y, Forecast: 5.5%, Previous: 8.4%
2026.01.01 00:00, KRW, Imports y/y, Forecast: 7.5%, Previous: 1.1%
2026.01.01 00:00, KRW, Trade Balance, Forecast: $9.642 B, Previous: $9.740 B
Economic indicators
|GDP
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|GDP q/q
|1.2%
|3 Q 2025
|0.6%
|Quarterly
|GDP y/y
|1.7%
|3 Q 2025
|0.5%
|Quarterly
|Labor
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Unemployment Rate
|2.7%
|Nov 2025
|2.6%
|Monthly
|Prices
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|CPI m/m
|-0.2%
|Nov 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|CPI y/y
|2.4%
|Nov 2025
|2.4%
|Monthly
|Export Price Index y/y
|7.0%
|Nov 2025
|4.8%
|Monthly
|Import Price Index y/y
|2.2%
|Nov 2025
|0.5%
|Monthly
|PPI m/m
|0.3%
|Nov 2025
|0.3%
|Monthly
|PPI y/y
|1.9%
|Nov 2025
|1.6%
|Monthly
|Money
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|BOK Interest Rate Decision
|2.50%
|2.50%
|BOK M2 Money Supply y/y
|7.1%
|Oct 2025
|7.2%
|Monthly
|Foreign Exchange Reserves
|$430.66 B
|Nov 2025
|$428.82 B
|Monthly
|Trade
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Current Account
|$6.81 B
|Oct 2025
|$13.47 B
|Monthly
|Exports y/y
|8.4%
|Nov 2025
|8.4%
|Monthly
|Imports y/y
|1.1%
|Nov 2025
|1.2%
|Monthly
|Trade Balance
|$9.740 B
|Nov 2025
|$9.735 B
|Monthly
|Business
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|BOK Manufacturing BSI
|70
|Dec 2025
|68
|Monthly
|Industrial Production m/m
|-4.0%
|Oct 2025
|-1.1%
|Monthly
|Industrial Production y/y
|-8.1%
|Oct 2025
|11.9%
|Monthly
|S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
|49.4
|Nov 2025
|49.4
|Monthly
|Consumer
|Last
|Reference
|Previous
|Frequency
|Consumer Confidence
|109.9
|Dec 2025
|112.4
|Monthly
|Index of Services m/m
|-0.6%
|Oct 2025
|2.0%
|Monthly
|Retail Sales m/m
|3.5%
|Oct 2025
|-0.1%
|Monthly