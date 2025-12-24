CalendarSections

Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Dallas Manufacturing Index

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
Sector:
Business
Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index is released every month. It reflects overall business conditions and activity in the Texas' manufacturing sector.

The index is calculated based on a survey of more than 100 large manufacturing companies in the region. Company's managers are polled to assess changes in working conditions for a number of parameters, such as production, new orders, prices in the current month and forecasts for the next six months. Also, they characterize the overall business activity. The survey participants are asked to provide relative estimates: whether figures have increased, decreased or remain unchanged.

Separate indices are calculated for each of the values based on reports. The index is calculated as a difference between the percentage of respondents reporting a decrease and the percentage of those reporting growth. So, if the index value is positive, this means that most of the companies have reported an improvement in the business environment. The index values are seasonally adjusted.

Texas makes a significant contribution to the national economy, since it is second only to California in terms of industrial production, and the leading region in terms of exports. 9.5% of the total US production is located here. Thus, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index may serve as a leading indicator of the entire US economy health. Its key values closely correlate with national ones.

The growth in production activity is a favorable factor for economic growth. Therefore, an increase in the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index may affect dollar quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Dallas Manufacturing Index" macroeconomic indicator.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
-6.3
-5.0
Oct 2025
-5.0
-11.1
-8.7
Sep 2025
-8.7
-1.8
Aug 2025
-1.8
0.9
Jul 2025
0.9
-3.2
-12.7
Jun 2025
-12.7
-11.1
-15.3
May 2025
-15.3
-38.2
-35.8
Apr 2025
-35.8
-16.7
-16.3
Mar 2025
-16.3
-1.7
-8.3
Feb 2025
-8.3
12.8
14.1
Jan 2025
14.1
-10.5
4.5
Dec 2024
3.4
-11.3
-2.7
Nov 2024
-2.7
-9.6
-3.0
Oct 2024
-3.0
-13.4
-9.0
Sep 2024
-9.0
-14.0
-9.7
Aug 2024
-9.7
-14.4
-17.5
Jul 2024
-17.5
-14.9
-15.1
Jun 2024
-15.1
-14.4
-19.4
May 2024
-19.4
-14.4
-14.5
Apr 2024
-14.5
-1.2
-14.4
Mar 2024
-14.4
-16.4
-11.3
Feb 2024
-11.3
-27.3
-27.4
Jan 2024
-27.4
-6.6
-10.4
Dec 2023
-9.3
-19.6
-19.9
Nov 2023
-19.9
-18.7
-19.2
Oct 2023
-19.2
-17.7
-18.1
Sep 2023
-18.1
-18.6
-17.2
Aug 2023
-17.2
-21.6
-20.0
Jul 2023
-20.0
-26.3
-23.2
Jun 2023
-23.2
-26.5
-29.1
May 2023
-29.1
-19.6
-23.4
Apr 2023
-23.4
-14.6
-15.7
Mar 2023
-15.7
-10.9
-13.5
Feb 2023
-13.5
-13.5
-8.4
Jan 2023
-8.4
-16.6
-20.0
Dec 2022
-18.8
-16.9
-14.4
Nov 2022
-14.4
-18.3
-19.4
Oct 2022
-19.4
-15.0
-17.2
Sep 2022
-17.2
-17.7
-12.9
Aug 2022
-12.9
-20.2
-22.6
Jul 2022
-22.6
-12.5
-17.7
Jun 2022
-17.7
-3.1
-7.3
May 2022
-7.3
4.9
1.1
Apr 2022
1.1
11.3
8.7
Mar 2022
8.7
8.0
14.0
Feb 2022
14.0
5.0
2.0
Jan 2022
2.0
9.9
7.8
Dec 2021
8.1
13.2
11.8
Nov 2021
11.8
9.6
14.6
Oct 2021
14.6
6.8
4.6
