CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Baker Hughes United States Total Rig Count

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Baker Hughes
Sector:
Business
Medium 542
548
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
542
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

As the name suggests, the value reflects the number of drilling rigs in the USA that Baker Hughes has published since 1944, always on the last working day of the week, usually Fridays, at 12 noon. This value is an important business barometer for the oil and natural gas drilling industry and its suppliers. When drilling rigs are active, they consume products and services of the corresponding service industry. However, technical developments have increased the efficiency of drilling rigs. Therefore it is not easy to deduce a weakness in this industry because of a declining number of rigs. Especially in conjunction with other metrics, it remains a leading indicator of demand for oil and natural gas products.

This value is therefore also an indication of the state of the US economy with a possible impact on the USD.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Baker Hughes United States Total Rig Count" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
19 Dec 2025
542
548
12 Dec 2025
548
549
5 Dec 2025
549
544
26 Nov 2025
544
554
21 Nov 2025
554
549
14 Nov 2025
549
548
7 Nov 2025
548
546
31 Oct 2025
546
550
24 Oct 2025
550
548
17 Oct 2025
548
547
10 Oct 2025
547
549
3 Oct 2025
549
549
26 Sep 2025
549
542
19 Sep 2025
542
539
12 Sep 2025
539
537
5 Sep 2025
537
536
29 Aug 2025
536
538
22 Aug 2025
538
539
15 Aug 2025
539
539
8 Aug 2025
539
540
1 Aug 2025
540
542
25 Jul 2025
542
544
18 Jul 2025
544
537
11 Jul 2025
537
539
3 Jul 2025
539
547
27 Jun 2025
547
554
20 Jun 2025
554
555
13 Jun 2025
555
559
6 Jun 2025
559
563
30 May 2025
563
566
23 May 2025
566
576
16 May 2025
576
578
9 May 2025
578
584
2 May 2025
584
587
25 Apr 2025
587
585
17 Apr 2025
585
583
11 Apr 2025
583
590
4 Apr 2025
590
592
28 Mar 2025
592
593
21 Mar 2025
593
592
14 Mar 2025
592
592
7 Mar 2025
592
593
28 Feb 2025
593
592
21 Feb 2025
592
588
14 Feb 2025
588
586
7 Feb 2025
586
582
31 Jan 2025
582
576
24 Jan 2025
576
580
17 Jan 2025
580
584
10 Jan 2025
584
589
123456789
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code