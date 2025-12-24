CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United States Initial Jobless Claims 4-Week Average

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
United States Department of Labor
Sector:
Labor
Low 217.500 K 215.664 K
217.000 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
220.796 K
217.500 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Initial Jobless Claims 4-Week Average show the number of people filing to receive unemployment insurance benefits for the first time over the past four weeks. In other words, the indicator reflects how many people lost their jobs during the given period.

The indicator is used to assess the state of the labor market and general US economy health. Since monthly collected data are highly volatile, economists often monitor average monthly data. High volatility can stem from different factors. For example, there can be less claims due to a reduced working week (during holidays or vacations).

The systematic growth of this average indicator points to a weakening of the labor market and to an increase in unemployment. Initial jobless claims typically rise before the economy enters the recession (or decline before the economy starts to recover). Therefore, it is considered a strong leading indicator of the US economy health.

In addition, the Fed takes into account the state of the labor market in its interest rate decision. So, the growth of jobless claims registered for several months in a row can have a negative effect on US dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Initial Jobless Claims 4-Week Average" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
13 Dec 2025
217.500 K
215.664 K
217.000 K
6 Dec 2025
216.750 K
210.913 K
214.750 K
29 Nov 2025
214.750 K
218.614 K
224.250 K
22 Nov 2025
223.750 K
213.070 K
224.750 K
15 Nov 2025
224.250 K
227.250 K
20 Sep 2025
237.500 K
236.492 K
240.250 K
13 Sep 2025
240.000 K
244.415 K
240.750 K
6 Sep 2025
240.500 K
230.816 K
230.750 K
30 Aug 2025
231.000 K
228.412 K
228.500 K
23 Aug 2025
228.500 K
228.933 K
226.000 K
16 Aug 2025
226.250 K
224.419 K
221.750 K
9 Aug 2025
221.750 K
218.017 K
221.000 K
2 Aug 2025
220.750 K
219.889 K
221.250 K
26 Jul 2025
221.000 K
222.299 K
224.500 K
19 Jul 2025
224.500 K
225.813 K
229.500 K
12 Jul 2025
229.500 K
232.450 K
235.750 K
5 Jul 2025
235.500 K
237.294 K
241.250 K
28 Jun 2025
241.500 K
241.953 K
245.250 K
21 Jun 2025
245.000 K
247.555 K
245.750 K
14 Jun 2025
245.500 K
242.066 K
240.750 K
7 Jun 2025
240.250 K
238.999 K
235.250 K
31 May 2025
235.000 K
228.256 K
230.500 K
24 May 2025
230.750 K
231.568 K
231.000 K
17 May 2025
231.500 K
231.043 K
230.500 K
10 May 2025
230.500 K
227.635 K
227.250 K
3 May 2025
227.000 K
227.217 K
226.000 K
26 Apr 2025
226.000 K
221.245 K
220.500 K
19 Apr 2025
220.250 K
225.166 K
221.000 K
12 Apr 2025
220.750 K
218.137 K
223.250 K
5 Apr 2025
223.000 K
222.644 K
223.000 K
29 Mar 2025
223.000 K
225.953 K
224.250 K
22 Mar 2025
224.000 K
219.591 K
228.750 K
15 Mar 2025
227.000 K
231.185 K
226.250 K
8 Mar 2025
226.000 K
225.304 K
224.500 K
1 Mar 2025
224.250 K
220.277 K
224.000 K
22 Feb 2025
224.000 K
211.260 K
215.500 K
15 Feb 2025
215.250 K
217.880 K
216.250 K
8 Feb 2025
216.000 K
219.264 K
217.000 K
1 Feb 2025
216.750 K
216.393 K
212.750 K
25 Jan 2025
212.500 K
218.132 K
213.500 K
18 Jan 2025
213.500 K
210.338 K
212.750 K
11 Jan 2025
212.750 K
205.346 K
213.500 K
4 Jan 2025
213.000 K
217.851 K
223.250 K
28 Dec 2024
223.250 K
224.643 K
226.750 K
21 Dec 2024
226.500 K
230.127 K
225.500 K
14 Dec 2024
225.500 K
225.338 K
224.250 K
7 Dec 2024
224.250 K
215.351 K
218.500 K
30 Nov 2024
218.250 K
215.872 K
217.500 K
23 Nov 2024
217.000 K
217.604 K
218.250 K
16 Nov 2024
217.750 K
217.458 K
221.500 K
12345678...13
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code