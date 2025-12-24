The Average Hourly Earnings m/m indicator reflects changes in the average hourly earnings in most non-agricultural industries in the specified month compared to the previous month.

The indicator only includes employees of private companies. The calculation is based on a survey of approximately 147,000 companies, which provide around 634,000 jobs across the United States.

Average hourly earnings are included in some other indicators of the US economy. For example, earnings data allow evaluating employment, profit trends and inflation of wages. This data is also used in the calculation of personal income.

An increase in average hourly earnings leads to an improvement of saving possibilities and to the growth of regular consumption. A higher consumption activity is an indication of a higher economic activity in the country. Thus, an increase in the average hourly earnings indicates an improvement in economic conditions. Also growth of wages points to the inflationary growth.

Therefore, the indicator growth may have a positive effect on dollar quotes.

