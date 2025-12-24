CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

S&P Global United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
High 52.2 51.7
52.5
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
52.3
52.2
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Markit Manufacturing PMI is an indicator of changes in business conditions in the US manufacturing sector in the specified month. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in private companies of the manufacturing sector.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes. The sample for the survey are chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

Unlike the PMI published by ISM, Markit PMI only includes information from private companies. Purchasing managers fill in questionnaire, in which they characterize the main parameters of their work:

  • Output
  • New orders
  • Backlogs
  • Price paid (for materials, services and goods purchased in the production process)
  • Prices received
  • Suppliers' delivery times
  • Inventories
  • Employment
  • Future output

Respondents are asked to provide a relative estimate, showing whether the above parameters have improved, deteriorated or have not changed. Individual subindexes are calculated based on these answers. These subindexes characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity. The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering the entire manufacturing sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. Manufacturing PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the US dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
52.2
51.7
52.5
Oct 2025
52.5
52.0
Sep 2025
52.0
52.8
53.0
Aug 2025
53.0
51.6
49.5
Jul 2025
49.5
51.9
52.9
Jun 2025
52.9
49.8
52.0
May 2025
52.0
49.3
50.2
Apr 2025
50.2
51.0
49.8
Mar 2025
49.8
52.6
52.7
Feb 2025
52.7
51.9
51.2
Jan 2025
51.2
51.9
49.4
Dec 2024
49.4
50.5
49.7
Nov 2024
49.7
46.9
48.5
Oct 2024
48.5
45.4
47.3
Sep 2024
47.3
47.5
47.9
Aug 2024
47.9
50.5
49.6
Jul 2024
49.6
51.8
51.6
Jun 2024
51.6
50.1
51.3
May 2024
51.3
51.7
50.0
Apr 2024
50.0
49.8
51.9
Mar 2024
51.9
50.8
52.2
Feb 2024
52.2
49.3
50.7
Jan 2024
50.7
48.7
47.9
Dec 2023
47.9
48.2
48.2
Dec 2023 prelim.
48.2
49.7
49.4
Nov 2023
49.4
49.4
49.4
Nov 2023 prelim.
49.4
50.0
Oct 2023
50.0
50.0
50.0
Oct 2023 prelim.
50.0
48.4
49.8
Sep 2023
49.8
48.9
48.9
Sep 2023 prelim.
48.9
48.1
47.9
Aug 2023
47.9
47.0
47.0
Aug 2023 prelim.
47.0
50.3
49.0
Jul 2023
49.0
49.0
49.0
Jul 2023 prelim.
49.0
45.4
46.3
Jun 2023
46.3
46.3
46.3
Jun 2023 prelim.
46.3
47.9
48.4
May 2023
48.4
48.5
48.5
May 2023 prelim.
48.5
50.0
50.2
Apr 2023
50.2
50.4
50.4
Apr 2023 prelim.
50.4
48.7
49.2
Mar 2023
49.2
49.3
49.3
Mar 2023 prelim.
49.3
47.8
47.3
Feb 2023
47.3
47.8
47.8
Feb 2023 prelim.
47.8
46.8
46.9
Jan 2023
46.9
46.8
46.8
Jan 2023 prelim.
46.8
46.1
46.2
Dec 2022
46.2
46.2
46.2
Dec 2022 prelim.
46.2
47.6
47.7
Nov 2022
47.7
47.6
47.6
1234567
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code