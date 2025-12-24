Economic Calendar
United States Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
|Medium
|0.0%
|
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
0.0%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m reflect a change in inventories held by retailers across the nation, in the reported month compared to the previous month. Motor vehicles are excluded from the index calculation. It reflects the amount of products available to sell to other businesses and/or to the end consumer. The indicator allows measuring production activity in the near term.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites