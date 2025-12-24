Retail Sales m/m reflect a change in the US retail sales in the reported month compared to the previous one. The calculation takes into account two types of retail companies: stores with fixed points of sale and without them (using paper and electronic catalogs, mobile stands, home-based sales, vending machines, etc.).

The indicator is calculated based on a written survey of nearly 12,000 retailers of all types and sizes across the nation. The sample is updated quarterly to include new emerging companies and to exclude closed ones.

The indicator has high seasonal volatility: thus, 20% of all retail sales in the country occur during Christmas and New Year holidays. That is why, economists interpret a seasonally adjusted version of the indicator, instead of the "raw" one.

Analysts widely use the indicator to evaluate the nation's economy conditions.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis uses this data in GDP calculation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics applies retail sales data when preparing consumer price indices.

The Fed uses this indicator to assess the structure of consumer purchases in the context of general analysis of the country's economic activity.

Investors use data in the evaluation of customer activity.

The release of the Retail Sales report may have an impact on dollar quotes. A slowdown in the growth of retail sales shows that consumers have reduced their spending level. This may lead to a decline in economic activity and have a negative effect on dollar quotes.

