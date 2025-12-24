Fed Manufacturing Production m/m reflects the percentage change in the manufacturing production volumes in the given month compared to the previous month. The indicator is subject to seasonal adjustment. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve System (Fed) Manufacturing Production m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.