CFTC Copper Non-Commercial Net Positions

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Sector:
Market
Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Copper Non-Commercial Net Positions weekly report reflects the difference between the total volume of long and short copper futures positions existing in the market and opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. The report only includes US futures markets (Chicago and New York Exchanges). So the indicator is a net volume of long copper positions in the United States.

Non-commercial traders open positions NOT for hedging in the futures or options market. This group includes only speculative operations. The same trader can be defined as commercial for trades with some assets and non-commercial with others. This classification is reflected in CFTC reports.

CFTC publishes report on net positions and commitments of traders to help traders and analysts understand the market dynamics. These reports are compiled on the basis of data on positions provided by FCM brokers, clearing companies and currency exchanges. The CFTC analytical department only provides data, but does not provide explanation on why such ratio of positions has formed.

Copper is a popular commodity asset in global markets. Its dynamics is closely related to the level of copper production and the level of industrial production, in which copper is actively used. Growth in the amount of long speculative copper positions indicates an increase in copper market activity. However, it does not affect the price directly due to the small amount of data represented, compared to the global scale.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
16 Dec 2025
N/D
9 Dec 2025
N/D
2 Dec 2025
N/D
25 Nov 2025
N/D
18 Nov 2025
N/D
10 Nov 2025
N/D
4 Nov 2025
N/D
28 Oct 2025
N/D
21 Oct 2025
N/D
14 Oct 2025
N/D
7 Oct 2025
N/D
30 Sep 2025
N/D
30.2 K
23 Sep 2025
30.2 K
30.3 K
16 Sep 2025
30.3 K
27.2 K
9 Sep 2025
27.2 K
25.7 K
2 Sep 2025
25.7 K
26.2 K
26 Aug 2025
26.2 K
26.0 K
19 Aug 2025
26.0 K
28.2 K
12 Aug 2025
28.2 K
20.7 K
5 Aug 2025
20.7 K
37.3 K
29 Jul 2025
37.3 K
39.8 K
22 Jul 2025
39.8 K
40.7 K
15 Jul 2025
40.7 K
39.6 K
8 Jul 2025
39.6 K
33.7 K
1 Jul 2025
33.7 K
29.4 K
24 Jun 2025
29.4 K
23.8 K
17 Jun 2025
23.8 K
26.4 K
10 Jun 2025
26.4 K
24.1 K
3 Jun 2025
24.1 K
22.6 K
27 May 2025
22.6 K
21.0 K
20 May 2025
21.0 K
21.5 K
13 May 2025
21.5 K
21.7 K
6 May 2025
21.7 K
19.4 K
29 Apr 2025
19.4 K
24.8 K
22 Apr 2025
24.8 K
19.5 K
15 Apr 2025
19.5 K
24.2 K
8 Apr 2025
24.2 K
30.0 K
1 Apr 2025
30.0 K
34.1 K
25 Mar 2025
34.1 K
25.2 K
18 Mar 2025
25.2 K
18.6 K
11 Mar 2025
18.6 K
13.0 K
4 Mar 2025
13.0 K
19.0 K
25 Feb 2025
19.0 K
22.1 K
18 Feb 2025
22.1 K
20.9 K
11 Feb 2025
20.9 K
15.4 K
4 Feb 2025
15.4 K
13.0 K
28 Jan 2025
13.0 K
16.7 K
21 Jan 2025
16.7 K
11.8 K
14 Jan 2025
11.8 K
4.3 K
7 Jan 2025
4.3 K
1.8 K
12345678...12
