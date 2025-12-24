CB Employment Trends Index is a cumulative value of eight labor market indicators, which reflect basic trends in employment conditions:

The percentage of respondents who find "jobs hard to get"

Initial claims for unemployment insurance

Percentage of firms with positions not able to fill right now

Number of employees hired by the temporary-help industry

The share of employees working part time for economic reasons

Number of job openings

Industrial Production index

Real manufacturing and trade sales

A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

Last values: