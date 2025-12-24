Economic Calendar
The Conference Board United States Employment Trends Index
|Low
|105.80
|107.88
|
106.24
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|106.52
|
105.80
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
CB Employment Trends Index is a cumulative value of eight labor market indicators, which reflect basic trends in employment conditions:
- The percentage of respondents who find "jobs hard to get"
- Initial claims for unemployment insurance
- Percentage of firms with positions not able to fill right now
- Number of employees hired by the temporary-help industry
- The share of employees working part time for economic reasons
- Number of job openings
- Industrial Production index
- Real manufacturing and trade sales
A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "The Conference Board United States Employment Trends Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
