The Conference Board United States Employment Trends Index

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
The Conference Board
Sector:
Labor
Low 105.80 107.88
106.24
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
106.52
105.80
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
CB Employment Trends Index is a cumulative value of eight labor market indicators, which reflect basic trends in employment conditions:

  • The percentage of respondents who find "jobs hard to get"
  • Initial claims for unemployment insurance
  • Percentage of firms with positions not able to fill right now
  • Number of employees hired by the temporary-help industry
  • The share of employees working part time for economic reasons
  • Number of job openings
  • Industrial Production index
  • Real manufacturing and trade sales

A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "The Conference Board United States Employment Trends Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
105.80
107.88
106.24
Oct 2025
106.84
106.68
Sep 2025
N/D
104.91
106.41
Aug 2025
106.41
108.58
107.13
Jul 2025
107.55
106.60
108.19
Jun 2025
107.83
106.29
107.83
May 2025
107.49
107.49
108.00
Apr 2025
107.57
108.67
108.41
Mar 2025
109.03
108.93
108.47
Feb 2025
108.56
109.22
109.45
Jan 2025
108.35
109.23
109.23
Dec 2024
109.70
109.25
109.45
Nov 2024
109.55
107.44
108.25
Oct 2024
107.66
108.14
107.58
Sep 2024
108.48
108.63
109.54
Aug 2024
109.04
109.19
108.71
Jul 2024
109.61
109.93
110.58
Jun 2024
110.27
110.71
111.04
May 2024
111.44
111.17
110.48
Apr 2024
111.25
112.09
112.16
Mar 2024
112.84
112.24
111.85
Feb 2024
112.29
112.52
113.18
Jan 2024
113.71
113.85
112.91
Dec 2023
113.15
113.66
112.48
Nov 2023
113.05
114.48
113.09
Oct 2023
114.16
113.92
114.63
Sep 2023
114.66
114.30
114.16
Aug 2023
113.02
114.97
114.71
Jul 2023
115.45
115.31
113.56
Jun 2023
114.31
116.26
115.53
May 2023
116.15
116.31
116.79
Apr 2023
116.18
117.37
115.51
Mar 2023
116.24
118.64
116.75
Feb 2023
118.29
117.66
118.14
Jan 2023
118.74
117.09
117.06
Dec 2022
116.31
118.73
117.14
Nov 2022
117.65
120.02
118.74
Oct 2022
119.57
119.78
120.73
Sep 2022
120.17
118.63
118.48
Aug 2022
119.06
118.63
118.20
Jul 2022
117.63
119.73
118.70
Jun 2022
119.38
120.14
118.88
May 2022
119.77
120.54
120.60
Apr 2022
120.18
120.05
120.78
Mar 2022
120.56
118.56
118.90
Feb 2022
119.18
117.26
118.15
Jan 2022
117.62
115.68
117.94
Dec 2021
116.63
113.45
115.64
Nov 2021
114.49
111.35
113.03
Oct 2021
112.23
110.40
109.68
