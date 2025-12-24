CalendarSections

United States Manufacturing Payrolls

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Low -5 K -4 K
-9 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-5 K
-5 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Manufacturing Payrolls reflect an absolute difference in the number of employees of manufacturing companies in the given month compared to the previous one. The indicator enables the evaluation of the labor market state, therefore a higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Manufacturing Payrolls" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-5 K
-4 K
-9 K
Sep 2025
-6 K
1 K
-15 K
Aug 2025
-12 K
-2 K
-2 K
Jul 2025
-11 K
-1 K
-15 K
Jun 2025
-7 K
0 K
-7 K
May 2025
-8 K
-4 K
5 K
Apr 2025
-1 K
1 K
3 K
Mar 2025
1 K
5 K
8 K
Feb 2025
10 K
-5 K
-5 K
Jan 2025
3 K
1 K
-12 K
Dec 2024
-13 K
28 K
25 K
Nov 2024
22 K
-11 K
-48 K
Oct 2024
-46 K
6 K
-6 K
Sep 2024
-7 K
-13 K
-27 K
Aug 2024
-24 K
5 K
6 K
Jul 2024
1 K
-1 K
-9 K
Jun 2024
-8 K
1 K
0 K
May 2024
8 K
6 K
6 K
Apr 2024
8 K
5 K
-4 K
Mar 2024
0 K
-13 K
-10 K
Feb 2024
-4 K
8 K
8 K
Jan 2024
23 K
4 K
8 K
Dec 2023
6 K
-1 K
26 K
Nov 2023
28 K
2 K
-35 K
Oct 2023
-35 K
1 K
14 K
Sep 2023
17 K
-1 K
11 K
Aug 2023
16 K
1 K
-4 K
Jul 2023
-2 K
0 K
6 K
Jun 2023
7 K
-4 K
-3 K
May 2023
-2 K
-1 K
10 K
Apr 2023
11 K
2 K
-8 K
Mar 2023
-1 K
-1 K
-1 K
Feb 2023
-4 K
0 K
13 K
Jan 2023
19 K
1 K
12 K
Dec 2022
8 K
-1 K
8 K
Nov 2022
14 K
3 K
36 K
Oct 2022
32 K
-1 K
23 K
Sep 2022
22 K
-5 K
27 K
Aug 2022
22 K
6 K
36 K
Jul 2022
30 K
2 K
27 K
Jun 2022
29 K
-12 K
18 K
May 2022
18 K
8 K
61 K
Apr 2022
55 K
11 K
43 K
Mar 2022
38 K
-22 K
38 K
Feb 2022
36 K
2 K
16 K
Jan 2022
13 K
30 K
32 K
Dec 2021
26 K
-24 K
35 K
Nov 2021
31 K
-17 K
48 K
Oct 2021
60 K
12 K
31 K
Sep 2021
26 K
4 K
31 K
