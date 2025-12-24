CalendarSections

Federal Reserve System (Fed) Consumer Credit m/m

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System
Sector:
Consumer
Medium $​9.18 B $​11.43 B
$​11.01 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
$​11.03 B
$​9.18 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Fed Consumer Credit shows monthly changes in outstanding credit extended to individuals. The report reflects credits for household, family and other personal expenditures. However, it does not include loans secured by real estate.

US consumer credit comprises two types: revolving (such as prearranged overdraft and credit cards, which make up most of revolving credit) and nonrevolving (closed-end credit with a prearranged payment schedule). Motor vehicle and education loans comprise the majority of nonrevolving credit.

The indicator is based on data from banks, financial companies, retailers and credit unions. A percentage change for a selected period is calculated as the previous period credit level divided by the actual value.

The index is used to evaluate potential retail sales and shows a change in interest rates. The index growth indicates an increase in consumer spending which, in turn, suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. However, the excessive increase of the household debt may indicate the economic overheating.

Generally, growth in consumer credit affects US dollar quotes positively.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
$​9.18 B
$​11.43 B
$​11.01 B
Sep 2025
$​13.09 B
$​11.78 B
$​3.13 B
Aug 2025
$​0.36 B
$​11.24 B
$​18.05 B
Jul 2025
$​16.01 B
$​11.14 B
$​-4.28 B
Jun 2025
$​7.37 B
$​11.26 B
$​5.13 B
May 2025
$​5.10 B
$​13.27 B
$​16.87 B
Apr 2025
$​17.87 B
$​13.30 B
$​-3.40 B
Mar 2025
$​10.17 B
$​13.26 B
$​-0.61 B
Feb 2025
$​-0.81 B
$​13.12 B
$​8.90 B
Jan 2025
$​18.08 B
$​29.71 B
$​-100.00 B
Dec 2024
$​40.85 B
$​10.84 B
$​-5.37 B
Nov 2024
$​-7.49 B
$​11.31 B
$​17.32 B
Oct 2024
$​19.24 B
$​14.68 B
$​3.21 B
Sep 2024
$​6.00 B
$​16.27 B
$​7.64 B
Aug 2024
$​8.93 B
$​15.67 B
$​26.63 B
Jul 2024
$​25.45 B
$​11.73 B
$​5.23 B
Jun 2024
$​8.93 B
$​11.24 B
$​13.95 B
May 2024
$​11.35 B
$​3.22 B
$​6.49 B
Apr 2024
$​6.40 B
$​1.95 B
$​-1.10 B
Mar 2024
$​6.27 B
$​6.82 B
$​15.02 B
Feb 2024
$​14.12 B
$​-0.74 B
$​17.68 B
Jan 2024
$​19.49 B
$​-2.26 B
$​0.92 B
Dec 2023
$​1.56 B
$​23.48 B
Nov 2023
$​23.75 B
$​5.13 B
Oct 2023
$​5.13 B
$​6.16 B
$​12.22 B
Sep 2023
$​9.06 B
$​9.01 B
$​-15.79 B
Aug 2023
$​-15.63 B
$​15.85 B
$​10.99 B
Jul 2023
$​10.40 B
$​18.37 B
$​14.02 B
Jun 2023
$​17.85 B
$​18.28 B
$​9.46 B
May 2023
$​7.24 B
$​18.79 B
$​20.32 B
Apr 2023
$​23.01 B
$​17.36 B
$​22.84 B
Mar 2023
$​26.51 B
$​18.53 B
$​15.03 B
Feb 2023
$​15.29 B
$​26.38 B
$​19.47 B
Jan 2023
$​14.80 B
$​26.38 B
$​10.69 B
Dec 2022
$​11.56 B
$​28.71 B
$​33.11 B
Nov 2022
$​27.96 B
$​31.37 B
$​29.12 B
Oct 2022
$​27.08 B
$​33.33 B
$​25.82 B
Sep 2022
$​24.98 B
$​35.49 B
$​30.18 B
Aug 2022
$​32.24 B
$​36.40 B
$​26.10 B
Jul 2022
$​23.81 B
$​37.24 B
$​39.06 B
Jun 2022
$​40.15 B
$​33.37 B
$​23.79 B
May 2022
$​22.35 B
$​32.24 B
$​36.76 B
Apr 2022
$​38.07 B
$​29.57 B
$​47.34 B
Mar 2022
$​52.43 B
$​24.38 B
$​37.70 B
Feb 2022
$​41.82 B
$​23.02 B
$​8.93 B
Jan 2022
$​6.84 B
$​24.33 B
$​22.38 B
Dec 2021
$​18.90 B
$​24.03 B
$​38.82 B
Nov 2021
$​39.99 B
$​21.54 B
$​16.01 B
Oct 2021
$​16.90 B
$​25.18 B
$​27.82 B
Sep 2021
$​29.91 B
$​26.48 B
$​13.76 B
