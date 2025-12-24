Economic Calendar
Federal Reserve System (Fed) Consumer Credit m/m
|Medium
|$9.18 B
|$11.43 B
|
$11.01 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|$11.03 B
|
$9.18 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Fed Consumer Credit shows monthly changes in outstanding credit extended to individuals. The report reflects credits for household, family and other personal expenditures. However, it does not include loans secured by real estate.
US consumer credit comprises two types: revolving (such as prearranged overdraft and credit cards, which make up most of revolving credit) and nonrevolving (closed-end credit with a prearranged payment schedule). Motor vehicle and education loans comprise the majority of nonrevolving credit.
The indicator is based on data from banks, financial companies, retailers and credit unions. A percentage change for a selected period is calculated as the previous period credit level divided by the actual value.
The index is used to evaluate potential retail sales and shows a change in interest rates. The index growth indicates an increase in consumer spending which, in turn, suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. However, the excessive increase of the household debt may indicate the economic overheating.
Generally, growth in consumer credit affects US dollar quotes positively.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve System (Fed) Consumer Credit m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
