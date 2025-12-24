Economic Calendar
US Imports reflect the volume of goods and services imported from abroad, which become immediately available in consumption networks, warehouses and foreign trade zones. The indicator usually covers goods prices as estimated by US Custom and Border protection. A higher than expected reading is seen as favorable for the US dollar, while lower readings are seen as negative.
