CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

University of Michigan United States Inflation Expectations

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
University of Michigan
Sector:
Prices
Medium 4.2% 4.1%
4.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
4.3%
4.2%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

University of Michigan Inflation Expectations demonstrate how US consumers estimate the possibility of growth in prices for goods and services for the next 12 months. The index is calculated monthly based on data collected from a telephone survey of at least 500 US households. The questionnaire includes more than 50 questions on three broad areas of consumer sentiment: personal finance, business conditions and purchasing power.

Inflationary expectations are evaluated based on how respondents answer the following questions:

  • Do you think prices in general may rise, fall or remain unchanged in the next 12 months?
  • What percentage of growth/fall do you expect in the next 12 months?

Also consumers forecast their real income for the same period.

Michigan University Inflation Expectations allows evaluating what dynamics consumers expect and how they may spend money in the future. The index normally correlates well with other indexes characterizing inflation (CPI, etc.). The questionnaire covers everyday life across the country, with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii. That is why the index is considered to be a representative leading indicator of inflation and consumer activity.

Lower readings indicate that consumers do not expect prices to rise. Conversely, the index growth suggests that households are ready for price increase. The Michigan Inflation Expectations index growth is generally seen as positive for the US dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "University of Michigan United States Inflation Expectations" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
4.2%
4.1%
4.1%
Dec 2025 prelim.
4.1%
3.9%
4.5%
Nov 2025
4.5%
4.7%
4.7%
Nov 2025 prelim.
4.7%
5.3%
4.6%
Oct 2025
4.6%
4.6%
4.6%
Oct 2025 prelim.
4.6%
4.8%
4.7%
Sep 2025
4.7%
4.8%
4.8%
Sep 2025 prelim.
4.8%
4.1%
4.8%
Aug 2025
4.8%
4.9%
4.9%
Aug 2025 prelim.
4.9%
4.5%
4.5%
Jul 2025
4.5%
4.4%
4.4%
Jul 2025 prelim.
4.4%
5.7%
5.0%
Jun 2025
5.0%
5.1%
5.1%
Jun 2025 prelim.
5.1%
7.6%
6.6%
May 2025
6.6%
7.3%
7.3%
May 2025 prelim.
7.3%
7.7%
6.5%
Apr 2025
6.5%
6.7%
6.7%
Apr 2025 prelim.
6.7%
5.4%
5.0%
Mar 2025
5.0%
4.9%
4.9%
Mar 2025 prelim.
4.9%
4.3%
4.3%
Feb 2025
4.3%
4.3%
4.3%
Feb 2025 prelim.
4.3%
3.0%
3.3%
Jan 2025
3.3%
3.3%
3.3%
Jan 2025 prelim.
3.3%
2.6%
2.8%
Dec 2024
2.8%
2.9%
2.9%
Dec 2024 prelim.
2.9%
2.4%
2.6%
Nov 2024
2.6%
2.6%
2.6%
Nov 2024 prelim.
2.6%
2.7%
2.7%
Oct 2024
2.7%
2.9%
2.9%
Oct 2024 prelim.
2.9%
2.7%
2.7%
Sep 2024
2.7%
2.7%
2.7%
Sep 2024 prelim.
2.7%
2.8%
2.8%
Aug 2024
2.8%
2.9%
2.9%
Aug 2024 prelim.
2.9%
2.7%
2.9%
Jul 2024
2.9%
2.9%
2.9%
Jul 2024 prelim.
2.9%
2.5%
3.0%
Jun 2024
3.0%
3.3%
3.3%
Jun 2024 prelim.
3.3%
2.8%
3.3%
May 2024
3.3%
3.5%
3.5%
May 2024 prelim.
3.5%
3.0%
3.2%
Apr 2024
3.2%
3.1%
Apr 2024 prelim.
3.1%
3.1%
2.9%
Mar 2024
2.9%
3.0%
Mar 2024 prelim.
3.0%
2.4%
3.0%
Feb 2024
3.0%
3.0%
Feb 2024 prelim.
3.0%
3.0%
2.9%
Jan 2024
2.9%
2.9%
Jan 2024 prelim.
2.9%
1.9%
3.1%
Dec 2023
3.1%
3.1%
Dec 2023 prelim.
3.1%
4.4%
4.5%
12345678
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code