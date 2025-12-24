CalendarSections

Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Dallas Trimmed Mean Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Inflation Rate

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
Sector:
Prices
Low N/D 3.0%
2.8%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Trimmed Mean PCE Inflation Rate is an alternative measure of core inflation in the price index of private consumption expenditure (PCE). It is calculated by Dallas Federal Reserve employees using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

A Trimmed Mean PCE Inflation Rate that separates "noise" from "signal" achieves a more accurate measure of core inflation by curtailing the largest increases and decreases in prices by a certain percentage. In the United States, the Dallas Federal Reserve "trims" the values down from 19.4% and up from 25.4%. The Dallas Federal Reserve explained why its indicator better captures inflation: Twice since 2014, the inflation rate of core private consumption expenditure (PCE) excluding food and energy has slowed sharply, but only to reverse direction. The US Federal Reserve's trimmed average PCE inflation rate in Dallas both times identified the downward movement as temporary and was able to look beyond it.

The PCE inflation rate is an important tool for measuring inflation and assessing monetary stability, and it serves as a yardstick for wage negotiations and is included in the calculation of GDP. If the index rises, this usually has a positive effect on the USD.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Dallas Trimmed Mean Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Inflation Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
3.0%
2.8%
Aug 2025
2.8%
1.7%
Jul 2025
1.7%
3.6%
Jun 2025
3.4%
2.3%
2.0%
May 2025
2.0%
2.5%
2.7%
Apr 2025
2.7%
2.2%
2.5%
Mar 2025
1.9%
1.5%
3.1%
Feb 2025
3.0%
1.8%
2.5%
Jan 2025
2.5%
2.1%
3.1%
Dec 2024
2.8%
1.6%
2.0%
Nov 2024
1.8%
1.5%
2.9%
Oct 2024
2.3%
1.8%
2.7%
Sep 2024
2.5%
2.3%
1.9%
Aug 2024
1.5%
1.3%
1.9%
Jul 2024
1.7%
1.4%
1.8%
Jun 2024
1.7%
3.2%
2.6%
May 2024
1.4%
4.4%
2.7%
Apr 2024
2.7%
2.8%
3.3%
Mar 2024
2.9%
2.3%
3.4%
Feb 2024
3.4%
3.0%
5.7%
Jan 2024
5.0%
2.5%
1.8%
Dec 2023
2.6%
1.3%
1.6%
Nov 2023
1.5%
2.9%
2.7%
Oct 2023
2.7%
2.9%
4.1%
Sep 2023
4.0%
2.9%
2.8%
Aug 2023
2.7%
3.5%
2.6%
Jul 2023
2.4%
3.9%
2.6%
Jun 2023
2.5%
4.3%
3.5%
May 2023
3.2%
4.2%
4.3%
Apr 2023
4.4%
4.1%
3.8%
Mar 2023
3.4%
4.1%
4.6%
Feb 2023
4.0%
4.2%
5.8%
Jan 2023
6.3%
4.2%
4.0%
Dec 2022
2.3%
4.4%
3.0%
Nov 2022
3.4%
1.1%
3.9%
Oct 2022
3.4%
5.4%
4.3%
Sep 2022
4.3%
3.8%
6.0%
Aug 2022
6.0%
4.2%
3.7%
Jul 2022
3.4%
5.0%
6.9%
Jun 2022
6.9%
4.2%
5.2%
May 2022
5.3%
4.4%
2.9%
Apr 2022
3.0%
4.8%
3.0%
Mar 2022
3.1%
5.4%
4.0%
Feb 2022
4.0%
5.8%
6.4%
Jan 2022
6.6%
4.2%
4.6%
Dec 2021
3.9%
4.4%
4.4%
Nov 2021
4.3%
4.8%
4.0%
Oct 2021
4.2%
4.2%
4.9%
Sep 2021
5.1%
3.0%
2.7%
Aug 2021
2.8%
2.9%
3.1%
123
