CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United States Nonfarm Productivity q/q

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Medium 3.3% 2.4%
2.4%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
4.2%
3.3%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Nonfarm Productivity q/q reflects the ratio between the real labor efficiency and the working time spent. The indicator is calculated as a change in the volume of goods or services produced per working hour in the given quarter compared to the previous one. Farm industry is not included in the calculation due to its seasonally volatile contribution to GDP.

Calculation is based on data from economic censuses and surveys conducted by statistical agencies.

Data is used in economic analysis, forecasting and price analysis, in preparing of private company policies and government programs, as well as in the evaluation of technological innovations, which can be introduced in production.

However, the labor productivity should not be interpreted as a pure representation of labor contribution to production. It also reflects a plethora of other factors, such as a change in labor characteristics, in managing technologies, in the organization of production, allocation of resources and, of course, the level of technology.

Growth of nonfarm productivity in an indication of a higher efficiency of use of production capacities. Given that labor costs make up an important part of businesses expenses, high productivity allows fulfilling consumer demand with less labor costs. This may lead to near-term production growth. Therefore, index growth may have a positive effect on the US dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United States Nonfarm Productivity q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2 Q 2025
3.3%
2.4%
2.4%
2 Q 2025 prelim.
2.4%
-0.6%
-1.8%
1 Q 2025
-1.5%
-0.8%
-0.8%
1 Q 2025 prelim.
-0.8%
0.2%
1.7%
4 Q 2024
1.5%
1.2%
1.2%
4 Q 2024 prelim.
1.2%
0.2%
2.3%
3 Q 2024
2.2%
2.2%
2.2%
3 Q 2024 prelim.
2.2%
1.7%
2.1%
2 Q 2024
2.5%
2.3%
2.3%
2 Q 2024 prelim.
2.3%
3.9%
0.4%
1 Q 2024
0.2%
0.3%
0.3%
1 Q 2024 prelim.
0.3%
0.3%
3.5%
4 Q 2023
3.2%
3.2%
3.2%
4 Q 2023 prelim.
3.2%
0.1%
4.9%
3 Q 2023
5.2%
4.7%
4.7%
3 Q 2023 prelim.
4.7%
-0.9%
3.6%
2 Q 2023
3.5%
3.7%
3.7%
2 Q 2023 prelim.
3.7%
-0.8%
-1.2%
1 Q 2023
-2.1%
-2.7%
-2.7%
1 Q 2023 prelim.
-2.7%
-0.7%
1.6%
4 Q 2022
1.7%
3.0%
3.0%
4 Q 2022 prelim.
3.0%
-6.0%
1.4%
3 Q 2022
0.8%
0.3%
0.3%
3 Q 2022 prelim.
0.3%
2.5%
-4.1%
2 Q 2022
-4.1%
-4.6%
-4.6%
2 Q 2022 prelim.
-4.6%
-4.8%
-7.4%
1 Q 2022
-7.3%
-7.5%
-7.5%
1 Q 2022 prelim.
-7.5%
3.3%
6.3%
4 Q 2021
6.6%
6.6%
6.6%
4 Q 2021 prelim.
6.6%
0.7%
-5.0%
3 Q 2021
-5.2%
-5.0%
-5.0%
3 Q 2021 prelim.
-5.0%
0.9%
2.4%
2 Q 2021
2.1%
2.3%
2.3%
2 Q 2021 prelim.
2.3%
2.5%
4.3%
1 Q 2021
5.4%
5.4%
5.4%
1 Q 2021 prelim.
5.4%
-2.8%
-3.8%
4 Q 2020
-4.2%
-4.8%
-4.8%
4 Q 2020 prelim.
-4.8%
8.6%
5.1%
3 Q 2020
4.6%
4.9%
4.9%
3 Q 2020 prelim.
4.9%
7.0%
10.6%
2 Q 2020
10.1%
7.3%
7.3%
2 Q 2020 prelim.
7.3%
1.1%
-0.3%
1 Q 2020
-0.9%
-2.5%
-2.5%
1 Q 2020 prelim.
-2.5%
1.3%
1.2%
4 Q 2019
1.2%
1.4%
1.4%
4 Q 2019 prelim.
1.4%
1.8%
-0.2%
3 Q 2019
-0.2%
-0.3%
-0.3%
3 Q 2019 prelim.
-0.3%
2.1%
2.5%
2 Q 2019
2.3%
2.3%
2.3%
2 Q 2019 prelim.
2.3%
2.3%
3.5%
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code